The Utah Jazz are making moves before free agency begins, and they've recently waived a three-year wing from the team, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“The Utah Jazz are waiving forward Johnny Juzang, making him a free agent, sources tell ESPN. The 24-year-old started 18 games and averaged 8 points in 20 minutes last season, shooting 38% from 3, and will receive interest from teams,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Juzang was on a $2.8 million deal, but it's now non-guaranteed since they cut him before free agency opened. There seems to be some interest in Juzang, and it should be no surprise after what he's done the past three seasons with the Jazz. He was an undrafted free agent from UCLA in 2022, and he played in 102 games for Utah, where he averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game, while shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.3% from the 3-point line.

The fact that Juzang can space the floor will make him a viable option for teams in free agency, and that's something that everyone will be looking for in the offseason.

Article Continues Below

Along with Svi Mykhailiuk, K.J. Martin, and Jaden Springer, Juzang was one of the four players who were on a non-guaranteed contract going into the next season.

Jazz have made a flurry of moves before free agency

The Jazz are set to look a little different next season after the moves that they've made over the past 24 hours. The first move they made was to trade Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets for Jusuf Nurkic. Sexton had been with the Jazz for the past three seasons and was a key part of their offense, and now he will be joining the Hornets to help their bench. Nurkic is a veteran center in this league, and there's a good chance that he could be coming off the bench for the Jazz.

The latest move the Jazz made was completing a buyout with Jordan Clarkson, who was another solid guard for the Jazz, as he spent six seasons with the team. Clarkson will be getting interest from some playoff teams, and he's shown throughout his career that he can be a huge scorer off the bench.

There will be some more moves that the Jazz will probably make, including making a decision on whether they trade John Collins. Teams have been interested in him for some time, and for the right price, the Jazz might move him.