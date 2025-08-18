The City of Brotherly Love can sometimes include a bit of brutal honesty and unfiltered support. As the Philadelphia Eagles enter 2025 attempting to win their second straight Super Bowl, offensive lineman Jordan Mailata figures to be a big part of the team’s offensive protection. Fellow tackle Lane Johnson recently had to remind him that he’s deserving of praise.

ESPN’s Ben Solak recently reported that Mailata was not particularly happy about being graded the best offensive tackle by Pro Football Focus.

“One thing I heard: How upset Jordan Mailata was at being graded the best offensive tackle by Pro Football Focus,” Solak wrote. “He was devastated by it. “I feel like it's stolen valor. I talked to Lane [Johnson] and he said, ‘You deserve it.' Shut the f— up, man. I know what I know.””

Perhaps more than any other team, the Eagles’ recent success has been predicated on their ability to control the line of scrimmage. Despite a seven-year age gap between them, both Mailata and Johnson made the top five of PFF’s list.

Johnson is entering his 13th NFL season, and is primed to continue his role as one of the team’s most outspoken leaders.

“I’m still enjoying being here with the guys, battling,” Johnson told Ed Kracz of Sports Illustrated. “This is really the toughest part of a football season, right at the beginning, back-to-back, gameday every day, but I feel good. No really bumps or bruises, so feeling good for the circumstances.”

The Eagles will open their season at home when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.