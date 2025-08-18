With the LSU football team preparing for Week 1 at the start of the regular season, some interesting news has come up regarding a former head coach. While the LSU football program is led by head coach Brian Kelly, fans will no doubt remember Ed Orgeron, as his recent statements could be eye-opening.

While appearing on the podcast “Pardon My Take” on Barstool Sports, the show was talking with Orgeron and asked about a potential return to the sideline. Orgeron wouldn't be very subtle about his thoughts, saying that while he has not made the decision yet, he has been “getting the itch again.”

“I think it’s time,” Orgeron said. “I’m feeling it a little bit. Haven’t made the decision totally, but I’ve got my boys settled, coaching football now. It’s been four years since I’ve been out. I’m getting the itch again.”

Orgeron has made a huge mark on college football, but it was amplified when he was with the Tigers as head coach from 2016 to 2021, recording a lot of success in 2019. Besides winning many awards like The Associated Press' Coach of the Year, he led the program to an SEC championship and eventually a national title as the No. 1-ranked team against No. 3 Clemson Tigers.

Former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron on his break

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium.
Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After Orgeron received a buyout and was let go from the LSU football team, he took a hiatus in coaching at the college level, but fast forward four years later, and the urge to return has arisen. He would speak more on the podcast about the break and how his two sons are both analysts for the University of Miami under head coach Marion Cristobal.

“You know, it was, I didn't know what was going to happen,” Orgeron said. “We went down, one of my sons, Cody, and I went down to Miami, and Mario Cristobal has been great to me, who I coached at the University of Miami, and we asked if we could get Cody a job as a young analyst. And he said, ‘Yeah, come on up. And Cody said, ‘Daddy, Miami is a big city. You mind moving down here?' I said, ‘I volunteer.'”

“So I moved down to Miami Beach, and I've been living there ever since,” Orgeron continued. “My other son, Parker, he is an analyst at Miami, so I got two boys there and my older son coaching at Tulane.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Orgeron makes a return and whether it will be as a head coach or not. As for the Tigers, the team is looking to improve after going 9-4, 5-3 in conference play.

