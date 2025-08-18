Jordan Love had a procedure done on his thumb that led him to miss some time at practice, and it was uncertain when the Green Bay Packers quarterback would return. The good news was that Love would be ready for Week 1, and they recently got some even better news.

Love was seen at the recent Packers' practice, and it looks like he'll be ramping back up, as there are just a few weeks left until the regular season starts when they face the Detroit Lions.

The day before, head coach Matt Lafleur had hinted that Love would be returning, and he had a plan for the quarterback, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

“LaFleur said he would like to get Jordan Love some throwing opportunities in practice tomorrow and said he's willing to do some 7 on 7 — a drill he despises — if it means getting his QB some reps,” Demovsky wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It will be interesting to see what kind of work Love ends up doing, and there's a good chance that it won't be much to begin with. The Packers want to make sure Love is as healthy as possible when the season starts, as he'll be the engine of the offense once again.

Jordan Love looking to add to his game

It's obvious that Love has the arm to make any pass he needs in the game, but offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich noted that he would like to see the quarterback use his legs more. Love knows there were times when he could've used his legs, and he thought about those moments from last season.

“I think every game there was a couple options or instances where I could’ve took off and run,” Love said via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. “I think early on, some of it was with the injury, just not wanting to get out and do as much, but I think even later in the season, there was a lot of opportunities for me. You look back and you’re like, ‘Man, I could’ve took off and run.’”

If Love does decide to use legs, it could bring another dynamic to the Packers' offense and open different parts of their game. Love already has a lot of options to pass the ball to this season, and it could be difficult to scheme against them.

The Packers have a chance to be a playoff team once again this season, and it may hinge on the success of Love and the offense.

