The Utah Jazz were rumored to be shopping around guard Jordan Clarkson ahead of the start of NBA free agency. It appears there were no takers, as Clarkson and the franchise are agreeing on a buyout.

Clarkson, who is 33 years old, will now become a free agent after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Jazz, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Reports indicate that teams with playoff aspirations next season are already showing interest in potentially signing the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year Award winner.

“Jordan Clarkson is finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Clarkson will target contending teams for his new home — with interest from multiple playoff teams already expected.”

Clarkson only played in 37 games for the Jazz last season, as he decided to undergo a procedure to deal with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. But when healthy, Jordan Clarkson proved to be a reliable scorer off the bench, and that trend should continue if he signs with a new team this offseason.

He ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while owning a 40.8% field-goal percentage and shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Jordan Clarkson has the potential to play an important bench role for a playoff contender next season, which would make him incredibly valuable for a club needing points off the bench.

Depending on which team Jordan Clarkson signs with, he'd be playing for the fourth team in his career. Clarkson began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was eventually dealt to the Jazz in the 2019-2020 season.

This is the first time in Clarkson's career that he is available in the NBA free-agency pool. We'll see how it plays out, but based on Charania's reporting, it sounds like Jordan Clarkson will sign a new contract at some point this offseason.