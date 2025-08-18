Despite an 0-2 record so far this preseason, the Indianapolis Colts have seen plenty of bright spots throughout their preparation for the 2025 regular season. The quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones continues, but it looks as if the former fifth overall selection holds a lead in that race. If Richardson Sr. is to finally succeed, he'll need more targets in the passing game. Luckily for him, the Colts snagged tight end Tyler Warren in the first round. ESPN's Benjamin Solak thinks that the rookie from Penn State could follow the trajectory that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had during a historic rookie campaign.

“There is no hiding the excitement in Indianapolis for having a legitimate talent at tight end for the first time in years,” wrote Solak on Monday. “I'm not sure Warren will get enough routes to actually lead the team in targets, as he'll be used plenty as a blocker even on passing downs. But there is a large chapter of the Colts' playbook that has opened up exclusively because Warren is in the building. He's going to get his — third down, red zone, two-minute drives. And if he produces early, expect the portion of the pie that is schemed up for him to grow and grow.”

If Warren can even come somewhat close to Bowers' ridiculous 2024 campaign, then Indianapolis will be very happy. The Colts have been searching for a long-term answer at the position since the days of Dallas Clark. In Warren, they could have that answer. Will Warren become the security blanket that Richardson Sr. and Jones need, much like Clark was for Hall of Famer Peyton Manning?

Can Tyler Warren become security blanket for Colts quarterbacks?

During this past Saturday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, Richardson Sr. continued to show the flashes that have made so many Colts fans excited about him. The biggest issue is the former Florida Gators signal caller's health. He hasn't been able to stay on the field to continue his development. This might be one reason why Jones could end up the starting quarterback before long.

Whether it's Richardson Sr. or Jones under center, if Warren stays on the field, then the rookie should continue to improve. He has plenty of skills that turned him into a first round selection. Now, the key is turning those skills into actual production, like Bowers before him. Will Warren become the NFL's next star at tight end? If so, then the Colts have a better chance at getting back into contention.