With a record of 11-37, it's clear as day that the Utah Jazz aren't going to win a lot of games this year. Given that the team is setting its sights on the future, Utah is expected to make some moves to ship away its veterans. In fact, they've already been part of some major moves as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

First, the Jazz quietly became the third team in the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade involving the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers that shook the NBA world. Additionally, the front office also managed to strike a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, landing Mo Bamba, P.J. Tucker, and a second-round pick in Salt Lake City.

But given that the Jazz have yet to move some of their best assets, it's a safe bet that Utah isn't done being a part of trades. Although the Jazz front office is expected to make some moves, things don't always pan out. For this piece, let's talk about what the Jazz's nightmare scenario for the 2025 NBA trade deadline looks like.

Keeping the veterans around

With the Jazz looking to make a rebuild towards the future, it's a must for the squad to part ways with notable players that don't align with the organization's timeline. Although Lauri Markkanen should've been a part of this list, a deal he signed prior to the season prevents him from being moved.

For starters, the top priorities to move by the NBA trade deadline will be fan favorites Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton. While they've been bright spots for Salt Lake City, these two are assets that can allow Utah to boost their draft capital.

Clarkson is having a solid season, averaging 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per outing. He would be an instant boost for any contender's bench. On the other hand, Sexton is a stellar point guard, who can stabilize offenses while having the ability to shoot the deep ball. Given that the former is 32 and the latter at 26, these two rotational players don't have a place in the Jazz's future anymore. Keeping them around would only hurt the Jazz, as their trade value right now is respectable enough to swap for some draft picks at the very least.

Furthermore, other veterans that need to be moved are John Collins and P.J. Tucker. Collins would be a serviceable big man for any playoff team looking to beef up their frontcourt. His athleticism and energy could prove to be the x-factor. Keeping him in Utah would be a wasted talent on a cellar dweller, while also preventing other younger players from taking the next step.

On the other hand, Tucker was an acquisition made by the Jazz as part of a deal with the Clippers. While they successfully moved veterans, Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills, it's clear as day that the 2021 NBA champion has no place in the Jazz's plans. As a result, keeping the 39-year-old in the Jazz roster would be a waste of a roster spot for a rebuilding team. Trading him away prior to the deadline is a must.

Missing out on up-and-coming players

While Utah is probably aiming for more draft capital, it also doesn't hurt a rebuilding team to get their hands on some up-and-coming players. Although the Jazz were relatively in the quiet section of the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis exchange, they did manage to get some second-round draft picks and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Another youngster they can nab before the trade deadline hits is the Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas. Thomas is also averaging 24.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

At 23 years old, Thomas would perfectly bold well with the Jazz's timeline. Moreover, with the impending departures of Clarkson and Sexton, he would easily fill in the role of a bucket-getter. The 6-foot-3 guard also didn't agree on an extension with Brooklyn, making his contract an expiring one. Unfortunately for the Jazz, they won't be alone in pursuing the walking bucket.

Another name that has been floated in Utah's radar is Jake LaRavia. Prior to entering the NBA, LaRavia had tremendous promise for Wake Forest. However, things haven't exactly panned out with the Memphis Grizzlies, thanks to the team's deep frontcourt. A change in scenery could be the key to his development. This year, LaRavia is averaging 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per outing. At 23 years old, he's also a perfect candidate that Utah would want. However, given his skillset, expect the Jazz to encounter some competition, including Memphis to retain his services.

Lottery Odds

It's safe to say that the Jazz aren't exactly thrilled about winning this season. With the team setting sights on their future, there's no question that Utah is keen on jockeying for a favorable position at the 2026 NBA Draft, which is headlined by top prospect Cooper Flagg. As the worst team in the Western Conference, the Jazz are on track to be one of the teams that will pick in the lottery.

With how their roster is set up now, Utah fans can be hopeful about their chances at the upcoming draft to select a blue-chip prospect. However, it would be a nightmare situation if any of the other cellar dwellers try to snatch away their chances. Of course the race includes the league's bottom feeders such as the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, and the New Orleans Pelicans.