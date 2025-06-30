The Utah Jazz made a bit of a confusing move on Sunday when they traded Collin Sexton away to the Charlotte Hornets for Jusuf Nurkic. The Jazz's frontcourt was already facing a bit of a logjam, but they still brought Nurkic in — even having to attach a second-round pick to Sexton just to do so. This is signaling a bit of a change in focus for the Jazz, who appear to be committing to their young guard core that's only going to get better with the recent selection of Ace Bailey in the 2025 NBA Draft.

It doesn't appear as though the Jazz are done making moves anytime soon. In fact, some believe that the Sexton for Nurkic trade is only the first domino in what could be a series of moves leading up to a big trade. Nonetheless, it seems like Utah, for better or for worse, will be stuck with a veteran piece in Jordan Clarkson, whom they cannot find any takers for.

“The Jazz would like to trade Jordan Clarkson but there is next to no interest on the trade market right now. Simply has not had a very good last two seasons and is on the wrong side of the age curve,” Andy Larsen, Jazz reporter for the Salt Lake Tribune, reported on his official account on X.

This nuggets of information from Larsen is in line with ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel's reporting that the Jazz have been in trade talks with multiple teams regarding Clarkson. Alas, the problems outlined above will make it difficult, if not impossible, for Utah to find a taker for him.

Clarkson has been with the team since the 2019-20 season and has seen many ups and downs for a Jazz team that hasn't been able to get back in the playoff hunt ever since they began to embark on a rebuild in 2022. And it's looking very likely at this point that Clarkson will simply run his contract down with the Jazz, as he is in the final year of his deal set to make around $14.3 million for next season.

Jordan Clarkson's value takes major hit amid Jazz rebuild

Over the past two seasons, the Jazz have been much more brazen with their tanking ways, sitting out their best players (including Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, and John Collins, just to name a few) in the final few months of the season so they could improve their odds of winning the first overall selection of that year's draft.

Clarkson's value, as a result, has taken a major hit. He played in just 37 games this past season, and while he can still put up points in bunches (he averaged 16.2 points in just 26.0 minutes per night), his scoring efficiency is beginning to dip. Making matters worse, he's already 33 years of age, so he is on the decline and his production is set to dip even further as the years go.