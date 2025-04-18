Winning cures many things, and for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, he hasn't had much of that with his team. Although Clarkson was predicted to be traded by the Jazz during the trade deadline, it wasn't the case.

However, he expressed more of those frustrations via the Deseret News.

“A little frustration can set in, you know, losing games and things like that,” he said. “But, I think I’ve been a pro coming in here, working hard every day, and trying to figure out what’s going on.”

Clarkson has been a pro with a very young team. While Utah is rebuilding, Clarkson is a win-now player. He's been an effective sixth man the majority of his career.

Interestingly enough, he won the 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year award. Since then, he's had consistent numbers off the bench. Still, he's battled injuries that have prevented him from winning the award.

That's not the main root of his issues, though. It stems from winning.

After the Jazz finished the season with a 17-65 record, they are projected to get the No. 1 overall pick. However, with Clarkson being 32, time is of the essence for the pure scorer.

Jordan Clarkson might want a trade from the Jazz

As Clarkson said, he's been a pro. He hasn't expressed his frustrations and has done right by the franchise. He's made them competitive when it's been easy for them not to be.

For a young coach like Will Hardy, it must be a privilege to have someone who won't cause friction in the locker room. Most importantly, Clarkson comes in and does his job.

“Whatever is on my plate, I’m taking advantage of it,” Clarkson said. “If that’s being here and being a vet and doing that, do I want that? Probably not. But if that’s what I got to do to be a pro, coming here and working every day and helping these young guys develop, that’s just what I got to do.”

Some teams would love to trade for a player like Clarkson. For instance, the Orlando Magic could use a guy who can create his offense off the bench.

While they've been elite defensively and have elite starters, they don't have that go-to scorer off the bench. Clarkson could be a spark for them.

“I would love to be playing meaningful basketball, winning games,” Clarkson said. “Would I love to do that here? For sure, I wouldn’t trade that for nothing. But…you don’t know what’s gonna happen in the summertime or what’s happening next season.

“But yeah, having a chance to win, I know I could play at a high level and play meaningful games. I think it would mean a lot to me.”

This warning shot might give the Jazz time to put an adequate trade package together and do right by their guard.