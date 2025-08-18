The New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III generated buzz in training camp, but his rise toward a 53-man roster spot has stalled after a mystery injury. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel had praised the undrafted wideout for his impressive preseason showing. The young receiver gave fans hope that the Patriots had found another reliable weapon to develop. Yet the injury has disrupted that momentum at a crucial point in camp.

The Patriots sidelined Efton Chism III following the team’s preseason clash with the Vikings. Vrabel confirmed that Chism will not be on the practice field for the time being, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. He said the staff will continue to evaluate the rookie wideout along with Kyle Williams, while defensive tackle Isaiah Iton has already been ruled out for Thursday’s action.

Vrabel described Chism’s setback as an undisclosed injury that will require further evaluation, according to the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. The uncertainty surrounding his status has raised concern, especially since he had been drawing praise for his consistent playmaking.

The development comes at a crucial point in camp. Chism had built chemistry with the quarterbacks and impressed coaches with his reliability in clutch moments. For a player trying to carve out a roster spot, every rep matters. Missing time during this stretch could jeopardize his rise, especially with other receivers battling for depth chart positioning.

Still, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has not sounded overly concerned. While he confirmed Chism’s absence, he emphasized that evaluations will continue before determining any long-term impact. That suggests the Patriots are holding out hope the injury is minor. Given how often late-summer injuries derail potential breakout stories, the team will be cautious in handling one of its most promising preseason contributors.

For now, fans must wait for more clarity. Chism’s future with the Patriots may ultimately hinge on how quickly he can return. Until then, his preseason breakout is on pause, leaving an air of mystery around his status.