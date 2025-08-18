In a recent interview, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. revealed the last time he spoke to his friend and former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy. Weeks before the NFL Draft, Lacy tragically died by suicide in Houston. The last time Thomas Jr. spoke to Kyren was after the two were training together ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Thomas Jr. opened up about the last conversation he had with Lacy, per The Pivot podcast.

“That's been a tough one for me because I was with Kyren like two weeks before it happened,” Thomas Jr. said. “So we were on our way home. We were training together in Texas, and we were on our way home, and we were just talking. We drove home. So we were just talking the whole way, and as I remember, he kept asking me how I was mentally — kept asking me how I was mentally.

“And I mean I was answering him but I knew something was like going on. So I kept asking him how he was because he never like, he always asked me that before, but he never like really kept asking. So I mean for him to keep asking, I knew something, you know,” Thomas Jr. added.

Thomas Jr. plans to do a special celebration tribute in the end zone in honor of Kyren Lacy during the 2025 NFL season.

“I’ll probably try to do the same thing: a couple celebrations or stuff he had. I mean, I can’t really dance, so I’m going to go practice it a little bit,” Thomas Jr. added. “It might not be as good as his was, but I’m gonna have to go practice a little bit. But I’ll probably try to do the same. Maybe if it get in the end zone or something, I’ll probably try to do a little celebration that he used to do.”

Brian Thomas Jr. earns PFF honor ahead of Jaguars' 2025 season

Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. topped 2024's rookie wide receivers with the highest PFF rating. Thomas Jr. will look to build off his impressive rookie campaign.

“Thomas’ 1,282 receiving yards ranked third in the NFL, and he was the focal point of an offense that didn’t get much production behind him,” PFF wrote. “His receiving metrics were up there with the best of them, with top-five marks in yards after the catch (572) and yards per route run (2.45). Thomas and 2025 second-overall pick Travis Hunter are now set to form one of the NFL's most explosive wide receiver duos for years to come.”

The Jaguars tied the Saints 17-17 in their preseason matchup on Sunday.