Even after 11 years of coaching him, Steve Kerr continues to amaze himself with Stephen Curry's competitive spirit. This was no different after the Golden State Warriors' 103-89 victory against the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the West First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Sunday night.

In # minutes of action, Curry finished with a stat line of 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He shot 8-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Kerr reacted to his star's performance after the game. He explained how Curry continues to impress with his competitiveness and fierce mentality while playing at a high level at age 37.

“I'm blown away by Steph [Curry's] competitive fight at 37… [He has] 4 rings, gold medal. He has nothing to prove and yet he's gonna come in and try to prove something every single night. It's amazing,” Kerr said.

What's next for Stephen Curry, Warriors

It is a privilege for Steve Kerr and the Warriors to continue having high-level performances from Stephen Curry.

Curry continues to be the heart of the team's offense with his elite shooting ability and championship experience. While the road to obtaining his fifth NBA title will be tough, he has the squad he needs to make that deep playoff run.

Four players scored in double-digits on Golden State's behalf in the Game 7 win, including Curry. Buddy Hield led the way with 33 points, three rebounds and three assists. He shot 12-of-15 from the field, including 9-of-11 from beyond the arc. Jimmy Butler III came next with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Draymond Green provided 16 points and six rebounds.

The Warriors will now move on to the West Semis, where they face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Game 1 will take place on May 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET.