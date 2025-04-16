The Washington Wizards completed the second regular season under their new regime with Sunday's 118-117 win over the Miami Heat, and now they'll wait until May 12 to find out what 2025 NBA Draft pick they'll receive in the lottery. However, there's plenty for the organization to reflect on before that, including Bub Carrington's growth and what it means for the future.

The 19-year-old hit a fall-down game-winner from close range to end the season on Sunday, a microcosm of how his rookie year went.

BUB CARRINGTON WINS IT AT THE BUZZER FOR THE WIZARDS

Carrington led all rookies with 30 minutes per game and was the only one to play in all 82 contests. The No. 14 overall pick also hit 138 three-pointers this season, which is a Wizards rookie record and tied Memphis Grizzlies guard Jaylen Wells for the most in the 2024 draft class this year. Additionally, he finished second only to Rookie of the Year favorite Stephon Castle with 4.4 assists per game.

Khris Middleton, who Washington acquired at the trade deadline, knows a thing or two about three-point records. The former Olympian has made the most shots from deep in franchise history for the Milwaukee Bucks with 1,382. If Carrington stays consistent, he could reach those heights one day too.

It's one thing to admire established veterans from afar, but it's another to play alongside them. In Carrington's case, he even got a shoutout from Middleton during Monday's exit interviews when he was asked to name the moments that stuck out the most to him since becoming a Wizard.

Khris Middleton mentioned Bub Carrington's game-winner yesterday and Jordan Poole's game-winner in Denver as two standout moments he experienced with the Wizards. He also said the way he helped the team the most was by being himself (confident leader).

“Last night, game-winner by Bub. Game-winner by JP [Jordan Poole] in Denver,” the three-time All-Star said. “I think those are two moments/plays/wins that stick out the most. Just what they were dealing with before I got here, the season they were having. Then me coming here, seeing a different side of it, being in the middle of it. Seeing those guys excel and winning games is always a good thing.”

Washington had two 16-game losing streaks before Middleton arrived in February but finished 6-8 with him in the lineup. 14 appearances is a small sample size, but the 33-year-old showed that the young team can perform at a respectable level with the right veterans in the building, and that's without its 2025 lottery player. That type of leadership will only help Carrington and company moving forward.

Corey Kispert ‘impressed' by Bub Carrington's first Wizards season

Washington traded back into the lottery to get Carrington on draft day last summer, dealing Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 14 overall pick (Carrington), Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 first-round pick, and two second-rounders. The Wizards already had the No. 2 pick, but General Manager Will Dawkins and Team President Michael Winger didn't settle. They committed to sacrificing short-term success for future assets, and that strategy got them one of the most promising young cores in the NBA.

Alex Sarr, who they chose at No. 2, is a lock for first-team All-Rookie honors. Carrington will likely make the second team, and No. 24 overall pick Kyshawn George has a chance as well. That's not to mention No. 23 overall pick AJ Johnson, who they landed along with Middleton.

Corey Kispert, who's the second-longest-tenured Wizard behind Anthony Gill (four seasons against five), has seen plenty of young players on the team come and go. However, the Gonzaga alum couldn't say enough about Carrington on Monday.

Corey Kispert called Bub Carrington a "gamer" and said that his mistakes this season came from aggressiveness, which is better than timidity. He also mentioned Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Deni Avdija as past Wizards teammates that inspired him

“I don't know what the balance is between luck and work with playing 82 games as far as injuries go, but Bub had a lot of both. I don't want to discredit the work that he did, the guy was in there working his tail off every single day,” he said. “The ability to play in every game is something that I haven't done yet in my career. It's a goal for every player to do, and to do it in your first year speaks a lot to his consistency.”

“Bub's a gamer, he's an incredible competitor. He doesn't back down from anybody or anything,” he continued. “Sure, Bub made a ton of mistakes this year, we all do. But the thing that you look for in rookies is the mistakes that you make out of fear, intimidation, or timidness? Or are you going to be aggressive and attack it and make a mistake while doing that? The vast majority of the mistakes Bub made this year were because he was being aggressive and taking on challenges.”

“That mindset that early in your career, I don't know if it's just being young and not knowing any better, or just being a dog. But Bub had it, and it's gonna serve him well throughout his career, and that's what I've been most impressed by during his rookie year,” he concluded.

The Wizards, who finished 18-64 this past season, are still a long way from contending. With that being said, they've built a foundation of young talent to support whichever star prospect they land over the next two years, which is essential for rising to the top.