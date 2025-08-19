John Wall has officially announced his retirement from the NBA, the 34-year-old announced in an emotional Instagram farewell message on Tuesday.

After being selected first overall out of Kentucky in 2010, Wall went on to play 11 seasons in the NBA. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Washington Wizards, where he was an All-Star for five consecutive years from the 2013-14 season to the 2017-18 season.

Unfortunately for Wall, injuries plagued him throughout his career, as he missed multiple seasons because of his battle with serious leg and knee ailments.

In addition to his nine years with Washington, Wall also played for the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Article Continues Below

Wall retires as a five-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA selection, and a one-time All-Defensive team selection.

In 647 career games, Wall averaged 18.7 points, 8.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the floor.

This is a developing story that will be updated shortly.

