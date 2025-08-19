Former Washington Wizards guard John Wall officially announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday in an emotional Instagram post. In the wake of the announcement, longtime teammate Bradley Beal shared a heartfelt message reflecting on their time together in Washington.

“Congratulations to my brother @JohnWall on retiring from the NBA,” Beal posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Family 4L and one of the most elite, dominant, and game-changing figures the league has ever seen. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and pushing me to the best I can be. There is no BB without Dub! Thank you, brother! Enjoy the next chapter! #DCbackcourt!”

Wall, 34, was selected No. 1 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Wizards and spent the majority of his 11-year NBA career with the organization. He also played for the Houston Rockets and most recently the Los Angeles Clippers. A five-time All-Star, Wall earned All-NBA honors once and was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive team in 2015.

His peak came during the 2016-17 season, when he averaged a career-best 23.1 points and 10.7 assists per game, finishing seventh in MVP voting. That year, Wall led the Wizards to a 49-win campaign — their highest since the 1978-79 season — and a trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Wall played 647 career games, averaging 18.7 points, 8.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest. He shot 43% from the field and 32.2% from three-point range.

Bradley Beal reflects on end of iconic Wizards ‘DC Backcourt’ era with John Wall

Beal, now 32, spent nine seasons alongside Wall in Washington before the two paths diverged due to trades and injuries. The duo became known as “DC Backcourt,” with Beal developing into a three-time All-Star during their run. Beal recently completed his second season with the Phoenix Suns and joined the Clippers earlier this offseason following a buyout.

In 53 games with Phoenix last season, Beal averaged 17 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc.

Wall’s departure from the league marks the end of an era for the Wizards franchise, which had leaned on the Wall-Beal tandem as the foundation of its roster for much of the 2010s. Their chemistry and on-court synergy helped restore competitiveness to Washington and provided multiple postseason appearances during their partnership.

No formal retirement ceremony has been announced, but Wall’s social media farewell signaled a clear end to his professional basketball career.

“DC backcourt” remains a defining chapter in both players’ careers, with Beal’s tribute reinforcing the deep bond they developed through years of success, adversity, and mutual respect.