One of the most electrifying guards to ever play the game of basketball has finally decided to call it quits. Former Washington Wizards star point guard John Wall announced his retirement from the NBA via a post on social media on Tuesday.

“To my family, my mom especially, thank you for all your sacrifices,” Wall said in a video post on Instagram. “I hope I made you proud. To my teammates, trainers, and coaches, thank you for believing in me. And to the fans, you made me feel unstoppable.”

Wall then shared that he's ready to move on from basketball.

“Today I’m stepping off the court, but not away from the game,” the former Kentucky Wildcats star added. “Basketball will always be in my life. As new opportunities present themselves, I feel now is the time to walk confidently into my next chapter. Thank you for every cheer, every moment. Retired, but never done, I’m doing it the Wall way.”

Article Continues Below

The Wizards, who welcomed Wall to the NBA by taking him first overall at the 2010 NBA draft, shared a message for him following his huge career announcement.

“One of our franchise all-time greats. The definition of an era. A lasting legacy. A forever Wizard. Congratulations on your retirement, @JohnWall 💙” Washington's post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

Wall played for three teams during his tenure in the NBA, but he will always be associated first with the Wizards. He played his first nine seasons in the league with Washington, during which he earned all five of his NBA All-Star nods. Over his stint with the Wizards, Wall averaged 19.0 points, 9.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 43.3 percent from the field across a total of 573 games. He had four trips in the NBA playoffs with the Wizards, including three appearances in the second round of the postseason.

Injuries have taken so much from his potential to do even more in the NBA, with a torn Achilles resulting in his absence in the entire 2019-20 campaign. He resurfaced in the league in the 2020-21 season with the Houston Rockets before sitting out the 2021-22 stretch. In what turned out to be his final season in the league, Wall appeared in 34 games with the Los Angeles Clippers.