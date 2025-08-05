The Denver Broncos were once perennial contenders. Making it to the playoffs was almost a foregone conclusion. They, however, have tapered off over the last few years, and Broncos coach Sean Payton want to put an end to that.

The Broncos qualified for the playoffs last season, ending an eight-year drought. While they were booted out by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round, it's clear that Payton has steered the squad to the right direction.

Now entering his third year in Denver, buoyed by the continued improvement of sophomore quarterback Bo Nix and a slew of roster changes, the 61-year-old Payton's confidence is as high as the Rocky Mountains.

“I like this team a lot,” said Payton in a report from Yahoo! Sports' Charles Robinson.

“I’ve talked about a Super Bowl. (Since the) first meeting I had with them. First meeting.”

When he signed with the Broncos in 2023 to end a brief retirement, he stressed the relevance of the job in trying to lead them back to the top. The team hasn't made it to the Super Bowl since winning it all in 2016.

For Payton, all the pieces are in place in Denver, and he can already envision the squad lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy this season.

“The short-term goal is winning the division. But this is a team capable of winning the Super Bowl. I’ve coached six teams that I thought could win the Super Bowl. Some went to championship games, some to the playoffs,” said the one-time AP Coach of the Year.

“This is my seventh team that I think has that.”

Of course, it will be easier said than done for the Broncos, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs still lording it over in the AFC West.

But sometimes, believing is half the battle, and Payton is a perennial believer.

