With new head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek in charge, the Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2025 season with a clean slate. Last season's 4-13 record helped the Raiders gain the sixth overall pick, which they used to select running back Ashton Jeanty. The team's leadership hopes that he'll team up with tight end Brock Bowers to give the Raiders two exciting building blocks to build their offense around. Ahead of the 2025 season, ESPN football analyst Seth Walder predicted Bowers would break Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's record for the most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season.

“Bowers will break Travis Kelce's single-season receiving yards record by a tight end (1,416),” wrote Walder on Monday. “The start to his career needs no introduction: He had 1,194 receiving yards as a rookie, meaning his upside is literally record-breaking potential.”

Taking a look at the Raiders' offense, Bowers breaking Kelce's record honestly wouldn't be surprising. The 2023 first rounder caught 112 balls during his rookie season, a mark that could easily be broken in 2025 as well. Veteran quarterback Geno Smith will need targets to get the ball to, and right now, Bowers is the best one he has. Will the former Georgia Bulldog etch his name in the record books this season?

Will Brock Bowers actually break Travis Kelce's record?

Article Continues Below

As Bowers prepares for his sophomore season, it feels as if a changing at the guard is happening at the tight end position. Kelce will likely retire sooner rather than later, ready to move on to the next phase of his life. The San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle will be 32 in October. Along with Bowers, the Raiders also have former second-round pick Michael Mayer at the position. If he also continues his development, then Las Vegas can get by without having a true number one wide receiver.

Regardless, 2025 will be a season of adjustments for the Raiders. As the team continues to learn new systems on both sides of the ball, it's clear that Bowers will have a big impact on the offense. Will Las Vegas return to their winning ways of old this season? If so, then it's very likely that their potential superstar tight end will have had a large hand in that success.