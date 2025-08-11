The Denver Broncos are looking to live up to the hype this season that they brought onto themselves after last year, where they went 10-7 and made the playoffs. The defense was one of the best in the league, but it was also the offense and the play of Box Nix in his rookie season that kept them afloat.

Nix showed a lot of good things in his first year, and there's no doubt room for improvement. There is a scenario where things don't get better for Nix, and ESPN's Seth Walder had a bold prediction about the Broncos' quarterback.

“Nix will lose his starting job during the 2027 season, which will be his last as a Bronco,” Walder wrote. “There's optimism around him now, but there's reason to be skeptical in the long term. As a rookie, his rushing led him to be decent efficiency-wise. But he ranked 28th in completion percentage over expectation (minus-2.4%) and 22nd in yards per dropback (6.16) despite playing behind a top-tier offensive line. The roster around him is great now, but it won't always be.”

If Nix is not able to fix his efficiency, there could be a reason to be concerned about him in the long run. Like Walder noted, this team won't always be around him, which means he's going to have to get better.

There is optimism surrounding Bo Nix

If we're sticking to the present day, there's a lot to be excited about when it comes to Nix and what he can turn into through his career. His teammates are high on him, especially Pat Surtain II, who has to go up against him in practice. The star cornerback recently spoke about Nix, and said that he's going to be a problem in the league.

“When he first came in, like he was ready,” Surtain said. “He was sound. Everything about him just screamed veteran QB in a way. I feel like this year, you know, he's more composed, understands the offense even more, more confident, even more vocal.

“He's a great leader out there. He brings [the offense] together. You can just tell he's been working in the offseason. He got a little bigger, a little stronger as well.”

The Broncos will have high expectations put on them this season, and it seems like they're ready to go out and put on a show.