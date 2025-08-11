Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons has made a habit of rewriting expectations since joining the NFL. Now, an even bolder prediction has emerged, one that could cement him among the league’s all-time greats. ESPN’s Seth Walder projects the Cowboys’ defensive superstar to break the single-season sack record shared by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt. The record stands at 22.5 sacks. Experts tip Parsons to surpass that mark sometime in the next three seasons, whether in 2025, 2026, or 2027.

It’s not a far-fetched scenario given the numbers Parsons has already posted. Since entering the league in 2021, no player has tallied more pass rush wins than the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons. He has a staggering 310 to his name. His rare blend of speed, power, and relentless motor has made him a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. It has also made him a game-changer for the Cowboys’ defense.

Parsons has come close to challenging history before. He recorded 13 sacks in his rookie season, 13.5 in 2022, and 14 in 2023. This came despite drawing extra attention from offensive lines. With the Cowboys’ offseason moves strengthening the defensive front, 2025 could give him his best shot yet. It might be the year he chases down Strahan and Watt’s iconic number.

Michael Strahan set the standard in 2001 with a legendary campaign for the New York Giants. Two decades later, TJ Watt matched the feat during his 2021 Defensive Player of the Year season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. To break their record, Micah Parsons would need a near-perfect year, staying healthy, maintaining peak form, and capitalizing on favorable matchups. But if there’s any player built for that challenge, it’s the Cowboys’ electric pass rusher.

The prediction only adds to the hype surrounding Dallas heading into the upcoming seasons. With Parsons anchoring a defense already considered one of the league’s most feared, the Cowboys could be on the verge of individual history. They might also be closing in on a milestone for the team. Should Parsons deliver, he won’t just surpass Strahan and Watt. He will also redefine what dominance looks like off the edge.