The Washington Wizards' rebuild has never been in a better place than it currently is. Rookie guard Bub Carrington could do no wrong in their 109-97 loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, and that's what matters for the franchise right now.

The Pitt alum became the youngest player in NBA history to have back-to-back games with five-plus made three-pointers, via StatMamba. He was 7-of-10 from deep against the Magic and 5-of-11 in the 116-111 win vs. the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Carrington, who tallied 32 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists on Thursday, is also the youngest player to ever record those stats in a game. Additionally, the Baltimore native's point total was a career high, and he's the first rookie since Steph Curry to reach those numbers in a game, via StatMuse.

Carrington carried Washington's offense with Jordan Poole (injury management) out against Orlando, taking over as the primary ballhandler and first option. The 19-year-old led the team in points, shots made (12), shots attempted (18), rebounds, and assists. He also tied Colby Jones for the most minutes (37).

Meanwhile, the Wizards (17-60) are the first team in league history to have three rookies with 100-plus made three-pointers in a single season. Carrington has 128, Kyshawn George has 107, and Alex Sarr has 100.

Washington's emphasis on developing its rookies has come at the expense of winning, which is what the organization planned for going into the season. However, it's building a foundation of young talent as it awaits to receive its lottery pick this summer in a draft class with star prospects Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey. After that, it has a 2026 top-eight protected selection in a class with prominent high school recruits such as AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, and Darryn Peterson.

The Wizards have five games left this season, starting with a road clash against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.