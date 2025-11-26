WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three days after falling 121-120 to the Chicago Bulls in a road heartbreaker, the Washington Wizards ended their 14-game losing streak with their first-ever NBA Cup win and their first home victory this season. They beat the Atlanta Hawks 132-113 behind veteran guard CJ McCollum's 46 points (17-25 FG, 10-13 3-point) across 37 minutes, but second-year guard Bub Carrington's productive performance was even more meaningful for the organization's future.

McCollum told ClutchPoints postgame what helped Carrington, who led the bench with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3-point) and six assists against three turnovers in 22 minutes, play well and how he can build on the performance.

CJ McCollum on what helped Bub Carrington play well tonight and how he can build on that: “I think he wasn’t hesitant tonight…He’s continuing to figure out his balance between making plays, getting in the paint, and taking his own shots…” pic.twitter.com/i8hrMFWtDQ — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) November 26, 2025

“I think he wasn’t hesitant tonight. Besides the three he turned down when he traveled, I told him ‘You just gotta shoot the ball,'” the 34-year-old said. “I think he’s continuing to figure out his balance between making plays, getting in the paint, and taking his own shots. He's been in the gym at night, he's really paying attention. He's watching film, learning his own game and learning the NBA game all at the same time in Year 2.”

Carrington struggled to start the season, as he shot just 32.4 percent from the field in October and only had three double-digit scoring games before Tuesday. However, the 20-year-old is slowly getting back to his rookie form, as his 37.8 percent field goal clip in November is only 2.3 percent below his mark from last season.

“I think he's going to continue to make strides,” McCollum continued. “We're not even a quarter through the season, what is this, Game 16? There's a lot of growth that's going to take place, and by the time we get to Christmas I think he'll be much more comfortable.”

Carrington didn't have earth-shattering numbers on Tuesday, but they were miles better than several of his outings this season. For example, the former Second Team All-Rookie honoree had five turnovers and no points (0-2 FG) across 25 minutes in a 119-102 loss to the New York Knicks on Nov. 3, and he had three points (1-5 FG) with three turnovers over 22 minutes in a 127-108 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 30. He also shot 2-12 in a 148-115 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 7, although he did add 11 assists against two turnovers.

What helped Carrington return to form against the Hawks was getting back to his comfort zone, which is being a combo guard that does damage from the midrange.

The Wizards deployed Carrington as a pure point guard to start the season, but that didn't work out. It's hard for a 20-year-old to run an NBA offense, and he's shown that he's not ready for that. Now, he's getting his mojo back by playing his natural style.

On one hand, Carrington is learning that he's at his best when he's playing loose and not dealing with facilitation responsibilities. That helps the former Pittsburgh Panther not hesitate, as McCollum said.

On the other hand, it also shows the coaching staff and organization that it's best to let young players build themselves up in the NBA within their comfort zone before playing them in a position they're not used to. Carrington might be ready to play point guard in a couple of years, but there's no need to force him to do so now simply because the team doesn't have a true “one.”

While McCollum's red-hot shooting night was a treat for the Washington faithful at Capital One Arena, he won't be around for long due to his expiring contract. Carrington is a different story, as he's a part of the young core that the team is developing.

For now, McCollum's veteran leadership can help players like Carrington, who will get every chance to show they can be in the fold when the Wizards are a winning squad again.

Alex Sarr explains how Wizards dominated without Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George

Both Atlanta and Washington were shorthanded, as star Hawks guard Trae Young (knee) as well as Wizards guard Tre Johnson (hip) and wing Kyshawn George (illness) were all out. But the fact that the latter team won convincingly without two of its best young players shows that the rebuild is working.

Second-year center Alex Sarr, who notched 27 points (11-15 FG, 1-2 3-point) with 11 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals over 38 minutes, explained how Washington pulled it off.

Alex Sarr on how the Wizards had their best night of the season without Kyshawn George or Tre Johnson: “Yeah, we definitely miss those guys out there…It’s just next man up…We’re sharing the ball a lot, I feel like. First half, second half too. That worked for us.” pic.twitter.com/3Gm6ohtJu1 — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) November 26, 2025

“Yeah, we definitely miss those guys out there. They're big-time shotmakers and playmakers for us,” the 2024 No. 2 overall draft pick said. “It’s just next man up, guys trying to make the right plays. We’re sharing the ball a lot, I feel like. First half, second half too. That worked for us.”

Indeed, the Wizards tallied 30 assists, giving them 30-plus dimes in back-to-back games and five total such outings on the season. Sharing the ball and having Sarr dominate inside on both ends gives them a formula for competitive basketball moving forward, even though they're not focused on winning yet.

If Washington at least plays closer games consistently, the young core will learn from being in more clutch-time situations. Losing by 20-plus points, which it's done six times this season, is less helpful. However, the last two games are signs that the team is figuring itself out.

Up next is another NBA Cup matchup, this time on the road against the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday night.