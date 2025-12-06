The Washington Wizards face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Khris Middleton appears on the injury report once again, with the veteran listed as questionable. Middleton is dealing with right knee soreness, while the Wizards continue to navigate multiple absences across a 3–18 start. Here’s everything we know about Khris Middleton's injury and his playing status vs. the Hawks.

Middleton’s injury status has surfaced often enough this season to become a familiar storyline, even as his play stays efficient when he suits up. He enters tonight averaging 10.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on strong efficiency, shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from deep across 16 games. He has been effective in controlled minutes, offering enough playmaking and spacing to steady Washington’s offense whenever he’s active. His knee soreness has lingered, yet his rhythm continues to sharpen with every outing he gets through clean.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Khris Middleton injury status vs. Hawks

The Wizards’ injury report paints a harsher picture. Corey Kispert is out with a right thumb fracture. Bilal Coulibaly remains out due to a right oblique strain, and Tre Johnson is sidelined by a left hip flexor issue. Washington has dropped eight of its last ten games, and the lack of continuity shows. Their 3–18 record reflects a roster still searching for chemistry, identity, and any relief from a wave of injuries that never seems to slow.

Against an Atlanta team built on pace, movement, and confident shot-making, the Wizards must lean on whatever depth they have left. The crowd will hope for a spark. A run. A moment that breaks the pattern.

And if Middleton suits up tonight, how much could his presence tilt a matchup already stacked with questions?

So, when it comes to the question of is Khris Middleton playing tonight vs. the Hawks, the answer leans toward yes.

Wizards injury report

Sharife Cooper: OUT (right calf strain)

Article Continues Below

Bilal Coulibaly: OUT (right oblique strain)

Tre Johnson: OUT (left hip flexor strain)

Corey Kispert: OUT (right thumb, distal phalanx fracture)

Khris Middleton: QUESTIONABLE (right knee soreness)

Alex Sarr: OUT (right adductor strain)

Tristan Vukcevic: QUESTIONABLE (right knee contusion)

Cam Whitmore: QUESTIONABLE (illness)