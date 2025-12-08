The Washington Wizards have been on the struggle bus so far this season, currently sitting at 3-19 after a recent home loss at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. The Wizards were not expected to be good by any means this year, but fans were likely still hoping for something a tad bit more encouraging than what they've seen so far.

Over the offseason, the Wizards brought in Cam Whitmore from the Houston Rockets, hoping that the gifted wing would be able to fully blossom with a much larger role. So far, that hasn't been the case, and recently, one report shed light on some potential friction between Whitmore and the Washington organization at this early juncture of the season.

“Inside the organization, the concern has been the day-to-day work. Amid a 3-19 start to the season, Washington has emphasized establishing firm practice habits and a consistent approach across its young roster, and Whitmore has not consistently met those expectations,” reported Grant Afseth of RG.org.

“If you’re trying to establish yourself in the NBA, you need to show up to practice,” said one source, per Afseth.

Whitmore has all the tools to be a solid rotational player in the NBA, including elite athleticism as well as a competent perimeter jumpshot. However, the fact that character issues, which were a concern for Whitmore as far back as the 2023 NBA Draft, are still showing up is not a great sign for his future prospects at the NBA level.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have been floundering away this season. CJ McCollum has tried his best to get his trade value up in recent weeks, but it remains to be seen whether any team would take the bait on that front.

In any case, the Wizards will next take the court on Friday evening at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.