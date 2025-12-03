There is no debate about the lasting impact of NBA legend Michael Jordan. Even though he's been retired for 22 years, his larger-than-life greatness continues to be felt by many in various fields.

Commercially, the Jordan Brand remains very popular. But even years before that, he made Nike a cultural phenomenon with his Air Jordans, highlighted by his Jumpman logo and cool advertisements.

Jordan paved the way for the next wave of NBA stars in marketing themselves. But at that point, only a few were given the honor of having their own logo. Now, many players are starting to create their own, as individual empowerment continues to grow.

The 62-year-old Jordan recognized the role he played in the rising trend, although he pointed out that the path he took was starkly different.

“I'm pretty sure I'm part of the reason why everybody tries to get a logo or brand. But the thing is, that brand was established based on what I did on the basketball court. I didn't put the brand before I put the work,” said Jordan on “MJ: Insights To Excellence.”

“I like to think that if I was playing today, no matter what, my game is gonna validate whatever I try to participate in away from the game.”

When His Airness speaks, everybody should listen.

The Hall of Famer, who led the Chicago Bulls to six titles, acknowledged that it could simply be a product “generationally,” adding that even other athletes are doing it. Still, he reminded that the work needs to speak for the brand.

The Jordan Brand, which started in 1997, has developed into a multi-billion company, with the six-time Finals MVP earning over $1 billion in his lifetime, according to a report from Forbes in 2020.