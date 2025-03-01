Washington Wizards rookie Kyshawn George's growth exemplifies why this has been a successful season for the organization despite its 10-48 record. The Miami alum's improvement is directly tied to Jordan Poole's guidance, which has been a revelation for the team.

George revealed a recent reminder that the former NBA champion gave him.

Expand Tweet

“Just sticking with it. It's not a one-possession game, it's not a two-possession game, it's not a three-game year,” the 21-year-old said after Thursday's practice. “There's so much that's been going on, and it's just being able to stick with it, stay confident in your abilities, and keep doing what you do.”

George struggled initially, but his recent play has assured that he can be an important part of Washington's rebuild. The No. 24 overall pick has improved in almost every statistical category throughout the season, averaging 10.8 points on 40.7 percent shooting (44.7 percent 3 PT) with 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, one block, and 1.3 steals per game across 29.9 minutes in February. That's double his December scoring average and on better efficiency. He shot just 31.7 percent from the field that month, and 26.7 percent from deep.

However, George's defense is the biggest surprise. The 6-foot-8, 200-pounder had just o.6 steals and 0.9 blocks a night in December, and his recent uptick in the former has ballooned his season average to 0.9, which ties the San Antonio Spurs' Stephon Castle atop the rookie class. His recent film shows how much better he's gotten on that end of the floor, via Monumental Sports Network's Bijan Todd.

Expand Tweet

The biggest reasons for George's improvement are his talent and resiliency, but Poole's presence is also vital. The 25-year-old is still growing himself, but a team's best player often sets the tone in the locker room, and his commitment to mentoring and settling down the Wizards' youngsters has yielded results. He could have easily checked out until he got traded to a contender, but he chose to stay patient throughout the rebuild.

Poole, of course, benefits by leading the team. That role has elevated the former Golden State Warrior's game, as he's averaging the most points (21), assists (4.8), three-point percentage (37), steals (1.4), blocks (0.5), offensive rebounds (0.5), and minutes (31.3) of his career. His stock has never been higher, and he's now establishing himself as a legitimate second or third option on a contender.

With two seasons left on Poole's contract, this will be a long-term partnership unless Washington flips him for assets at some point. Either way, the Michigan alum's mentorship will have positive effects on the squad for the long haul.

Khris Middleton likes Wizards' spirit

Speaking of veteran presence, the recently acquired Middleton is another good player to learn from. The 33-year-old has only played three games with Washington, but he appreciates what he's seen so far.

Expand Tweet

“I think we've played decent games. You can tell the inexperience at times with us as a group through stretches, how sometimes we kind of go wild, I guess,” Middleton admitted on Friday. “But that's part of it, that's part of the learning experience. That's part of playing fast also, learning when to push the pace and learning when to try to get the best shot to slow things down, but I think overall the group has been great.”

The Wizards have gone 1-2 with Middleton in the lineup, and both losses were competitive. The first game was a 104-101 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks, the team that traded him to Washington before the deadline. The second was a 107-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets, and the last was a 129-121 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Wizards' only recent blowout was a 110-90 road defeat to the Orlando Magic when both Middleton and Marcus Smart were out with injuries. It's a small sample size, but the veterans are essential to the operation.

“They're a positive team, they wanna win, they compete hard every night,” the former Olympian continued. “That's what I want. You can't really control the wins and losses, all you can do is control your habits, and every day these guys have great habits.”

Middleton and Smart will be even more important against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, as Poole (elbow) is out while Alex Sarr (ankle) is a game-time decision. Malcolm Brogdon (ankle), who hasn't played since the All-Star break, will miss the game as well.

While Washington never intended to contend this season, having competitive veterans who want to win along with developing youngsters is an essential balance. Without the former, the team could have spiraled amid the struggles.

Thanks to said balance, the Wizards now have several promising talents to support whoever they land with their 2025 and '26 lottery picks for years to come.