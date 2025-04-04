When discussing “culture-building” veterans, nobody is better than Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart. The team acquired the former Defensive Player of the Year from the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline, and he's been the positive mentor figure that the young group needs.

Smart talked up the organization after its 109-97 loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

Marcus Smart said that the Wizards "can compete with anybody" as an organization. "They're just young right now. They're figuring it out, that's all you can ask for." Also said that Alex Sarr is "figuring it out" as he navigates quicker and stronger opponents.

“It's great. For me, you know, I've only been with three organizations…but they're at the top of my list,” the 31-year-old said. “When it comes to organizations, they can compete with anybody. They're just young right now, figuring it out. That's all you can ask for. Control what you can control in the moment, and that's coming in every day and trying to pour into these young guys and into this team, and help everybody get better.”

Smart has been a backup in Washington's rotation so far, averaging 9.3 points on 44 percent shooting (39.2 percent 3 PT) with 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 15 games. More importantly, the 11th-year veteran is a hands-on resource for the team's young core, as he's been seen coaching up players during games multiple times. An example was this demonstration he gave to 19-year-old rookie Bub Carrington during a timeout in the Wizards' 122-103 loss to the New York Knicks on March 22.

Marcus Smart gave Bub Carrington another demonstration during the last timeout. A lot of vets offer advice, but the extent to which Smart has actively coached up the Wizards' young guys has been cool to see.

In addition to winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, Smart is a three-time All-Defensive First Team selection. The Oklahoma State alum is one of the best players in the NBA to learn perimeter defense from, and Washington's young players can now pick his brain whenever.

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe compared Smart to Carrington after the Magic game, noting that he sees similarities with their competitive fire and physicality. The elder guard agreed, via Double Take Sports' Carita Parks.

#Wizards coach Brian Keefe noted that he sees similarities btwn. Bub Carrington & Marcus Smart. When I asked Marcus his take on that, he flashed a huge smile: "I can see that. It's a great comparison. I love Bub and everything he stands for. Love his competitive nature."…

“I can see that. It’s a great comparison,” he said with a smile. “I love Bub and everything he stands for. Love his competitive nature.”

Carrington finished with a career-high 32 points (12-18 FG, 7-10 3 PT) with nine rebounds and seven assists on Thursday. The outing was a big step in the Pitt alum's development, as it displayed what he could do as the primary ball-handler with Jordan Poole (elbow) out.

While Carrington's maturity and talent are the main reasons for his success, having Smart around to “pour into” him and give him confidence doesn't hurt, either. Washington would certainly be happy if the Baltimore native follows Smart's career trajectory.

Bub Carrington describes his growth, credits Jordan Poole

Carrington's three-point shooting has been elite for rookie standards, as he owns the franchise rookie record for made threes (128), and his seven on Thursday broke the franchise single-game rookie record. He's also the youngest player in NBA history to have back-to-back games with five-plus made threes, as he had five in the Wizards' 116-111 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

However, Carrington said after the Orlando game that his passing is the offensive skill he's improved the most this season.

Bub Carrington, who notched a career-high 32 points with nine boards and seven assists today, said that the offensive skill he's improved on the most so far is making every pass a "shootable" one. He also said that Jordan Poole helped him learn how to "manipulate defenders."

“I would say being more intentional with my passes. As in, making sure every pass I make is a shootable pass,” the 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pounder said. “Like, anybody can make any pass, but if you put it in a pocket for them to have a better chance at a better shot, that actually matters. The numbers show that that matters. I've really been working on making sure every pass kinda hits the right pocket so that they can shoot an open shot.”

Carrington's attention to detail has paid off, as his 4.3 assists per game ranks second only to Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (6.2) among rookies.

The 2025 Rising Star also credited Poole for teaching him a vital skill.

“I learned [from Poole] how to manipulate your defender, and how to basically not worry about him. Like, JP never really sees his defender, he sees the next play,” he continued. “In his heard, everyone that guards his is already beat, and he knows how to beat 'em, and how to do it effectively. He's been really teaching me how to play with your defender and make them do what you want them to do.”

Poole broke Washington's franchise record for single-season made threes in Monday's 120-94 loss to the Miami Heat and is also averaging a career-high 20.6 points on 43.1 percent shooting (38 percent 3 PT) this year. Between him and Smart, the team has two top-tier veterans for Carrington to learn from on both sides of the ball.

The Wizards have five games left, starting with a road matchup against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. After that, they'll play the Indiana Pacers before their home finale against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.