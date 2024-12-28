Washington Wizards fans have had to endure plenty of losses in recent years, but that helps them appreciate the little things. For example, Jordan Poole's game-winning three-pointer against the Charlotte Hornets had Capital One Arena rocking on Thursday night, and team owner Ted Leonsis took notice.

Leonsis shouted out the Wizards fans who went to the Hornets game, via X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

“Great to see all the fans @CapitalOneArena enjoying the Poole party! Big shot and game winner!” the 67-year-old businessman said.

“@WashWizards back in action on the home court tonight vs New York [Knicks]. Catch the game on @MonSportsNet.”

Leonsis' tweet was in response to Poole's fan shoutout after Thursday's game, via the Wizards' X account.

Expand Tweet

“Shout out to the fans, 'cause the fans was in it today,” the former NBA champion said. “Shout out to the fans!”

Speaking of the little things, the 5-23 Wizards no longer have the NBA's worst record. For now, that title belongs to the 5-27 New Orleans Pelicans.

While Washington's rebuild will look ugly at times, moments like Thursday night serve as a reminder to the fanbase that the organization is headed in the right direction. A competitive performance against the 21-10 Knicks on Saturday night would further reinforce that notion.

However, the Wizards have their work cut out for them, as Poole is considered a game-time decision with a left hip contusion, via ESPN. The 25-year-old played through the injury while hitting Thursday's game-winner.

Veteran small forward Kyle Kuzma has also been ruled out with a rib ailment. With Washington's top player hobbled and its second-best player absent, it won't be easy to take down Jalen Brunson and company.

However, these injuries increase opportunities for young players like Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr to shine. With dependable veterans like Malcolm Brogdon and Jonas Valanciunas also available, the Wizards have the talent to surprise New York at home.