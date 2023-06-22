The Washington Wizards have made some major moves to shake up their roster in recent days. First, they traded Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul and Landry Shamet while also receiving six second-round picks and four future first-round pick swaps. Then on Wednesday, they got Danilo Gallinari, Mike Musciala, and Tyus Jones in a separate three-team trade in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis, who went to Boston.

Finally, Thursday. Paul was sent to the Golden State Warriors while Jordan Poole landed in DC along with two more future picks. That gives the Wizards an athletic backcourt of Jones and Poole, two players who were just searching for bigger roles. While there are certainly some mixed feelings amongst Washington fans, there's also no shortage of positivity about the new-look squad:

Gone be better, a lot better than people expect. 6th seed best bet or play in. Unless they just completely tank — DaChos3n1 (@Da_Chos3n_O1) June 22, 2023

A 60 win season incoming for the capital 🔥 — Radah Peter 🤴🏼🦁 (@PeterSentongo10) June 22, 2023

Wizards got a young core and literally in rebuild mode warriors r all old heads and kuminga 😂 — Talzanco (@talzanco) June 22, 2023

I think Jordan Poole is gonna grow a lot as a wizard honestly , he'll finally be a top 2 offensive option for a team with Kuzma — Jamal (@Jay_meeezy) June 22, 2023

Poole Wizards Gon be fire! Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole. — MoonHuntah!🇹🇹 @LockedByRamsey (@CGodfield) June 22, 2023

Also, if Kuzma actually decides to sign a long-term deal to stay with the Wizards, they're going to be even better. Sure, DC isn't about to be a legitimate force in the East, but they could surprise in 2023-24.

Poole just averaged 20 points per night for the Warriors as a secondary option. While he did struggle immensely in the playoffs, the former Michigan standout is likely to be the main option for the Wizards and could very well average 25 PPG. He's uber-talented. Poole isn't in the shadow of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson anymore.

As for Jones, he was a fantastic backup to Ja Morant in Memphis and brings a versatile skillset to the table. He's a willing passer who can also get a bucket when needed. When it comes to Kuzma, he just had a career year in the nation's capital and will be important to the squad if he re-signs.

There are also some shooters like Gallinari, Corey Kispert, Musciala, and others. It won't be a full rebuild for the Wizards as they still have a chance to be a play-in team by the looks of this group and tons of future draft picks, plus a lottery selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.