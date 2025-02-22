With roughly two months remaining in the 2024-2025 regular season, the Washington Wizards are seemingly in full tank mode. As they continue to make roster adjustments, the Wizards called up NBA veteran Jalen McDaniels from their G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.

The Wizards signed McDaniels to a 10-day contract, per Shams Charania. To make room for the signing, they preemptively released his Go-Go teammate Erik Stevenson from his 10-day contract, Hoops Hype reported.

McDaniels is currently averaging 13.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 18 games with the Go-Go. He is known for his skills as a three-and-D wing, similar to the play style of his younger brother, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels.

Jalen McDaniels has yet to appear in an NBA game in 2024-2025 but has six years of league experience to his name. He was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft and spent his first four years with the team. He most recently played 50 games with the Toronto Raptors in 2023-2024.

Once he joins the roster, McDaniels will join a Wizards roster that already contains a plethora of wings. He will fight for playing time behind Bilal Coulibaly, Khris Middleton, Kyshawn George, Corey Kisper, Justin Champagnie and Anthony Gill.

Wizards making roster changes amid five-game losing streak

The Wizards entered the All-Star break with a mere 9-45 record, dead last in the NBA. Washington exited the break with another loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, putting them on a five-game losing streak.

The Wizards' skid comes on the heels of a three-game win streak that included wins over the Timberwolves, Hornets and Brooklyn Nets. While they have played better of late, they remain the only team without double-digit wins on the year.

In addition to the losing struggles, Washington continues to adjust to its new roster. The Wizards dealt Kyle Kuzma to the Bucks at the trade deadline in exchange for Middleton. The former All-Star has yet to adjust to his new team full of young talent but lacking the results. They also traded veteran reserve center Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings, opening up more minutes for prized rookie Alex Sarr.