The New England Patriots’ training camp spotlight has shifted to rookie offensive tackle Will Campbell, and for good reason. Ahead of Preseason Week 2, quarterback Drake Maye made it clear just how much he values the protection from his newest teammate.

During Wednesday’s media availability, Maye was asked about his early impressions of Campbell, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. According to MassLive’s Mark Daniels, the second-year quarterback didn’t hesitate to heap praise on his blindside protector.

“He's a beast.”

That short statement drew instant attention on social media, with Patriots fans seeing it as a sign of growing chemistry between the franchise quarterback and his rookie left tackle.

Campbell, a former LSU standout and Consensus All-American, entered the NFL with high expectations after making 38 starts in Baton Rouge. Drafted to solidify the Patriots offensive line, he’s expected to help fix a glaring issue from last season, where New England allowed 48 sacks and ranked near the bottom of the league. His development has been a focal point of training camp, and his ability to protect Maye could play a crucial role in the quarterback’s success in 2025.

In his preseason debut, Campbell allowed no sacks and demonstrated impressive run-blocking strength in limited snaps. With the Pats preparing for an upcoming preseason clash against the Minnesota Vikings, the coaching staff expects their 2025 first-round pick to see extended time on the field.

Maye, now in his second season, knows the value of reliable protection. His rookie year was hindered by constant pressure and missed games, making the development of a strong partnership with Campbell critical. Publicly labeling the rookie as a “beast” serves both as a confidence boost for the LSU graduate and a message to the rest of the locker room that Maye trusts his offensive line.

The Patriots’ rebuild under new head coach Mike Vrabel hinges on young cornerstone players like Maye and Campbell. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ scheme relies heavily on consistent pass protection and a strong running game, making the left tackle’s role even more critical. If Campbell meets expectations, New England could take a significant step forward in its post-Bill Belichick era.

For fans, this moment is more than just a preseason soundbite—it’s a glimpse at the team’s long-term foundation. As the NFL preseason continues, all eyes will be on how Campbell holds up against top-tier defensive fronts. The test began Wednesday as the team arrived in Minnesota for joint practice sessions leading up to Saturday’s Week 2 preseason matchup against a Vikings defense known for bringing pressure from all angles.

If Campbell thrives under those conditions, the “beast” label could become the defining nickname for one of the league’s most promising young linemen.