The Washington Wizards will find out which lottery pick they'll receive for the 2025 NBA Draft in a few hours. At this point, everyone knows they'll take Duke superstar Cooper Flagg if they draw the No. 1 pick, but there's another prominent prospect that's caught their attention.

The Wizards view Rutgers guard Dylan Harper as a franchise player as well, via ESPN's Jeremy Woo.

“There are also big fans of Harper in this front office, and the Rutgers guard would give the Wizards a lead playmaker worth building their offense around,” he reported. “Washington remains committed to its long-haul process and will likely play the lottery again next year, positioning the Wizards to keep taking big swings atop the draft.”

Harper is the consensus No. 2 overall pick among most analysts, and for good reason. The 2025 Big Ten All-Freshman honoree is a shot creator and playmaker who can finish at all three levels. He averaged 19.4 points on 48.4 percent shooting (33.3 percent 3 PT) with 4.6 rebounds, four assists, and 1.4 steals across 32.6 minutes as a combo guard for the Scarlet Knights last season.

“If their 2024 draft class was any indicator, the Wizards are highly valuing positional size and targeting young players with strong feel,” Woo continued. “If they don't end up with a top-two pick, those criteria will still guide what direction they go.”

Harper brings size at 6-foot-6-inches, 215 pounds, which is partially why Cade Cunningham is a sensible pro comparison. The latter player is the same height, is five pounds heavier, and had a similar draft profile coming out of Oklahoma State in 2021.

Wizards could become next Pistons with No. 2 pick

For reference, here's Cunningham's draft scouting report, via nbadraft.net.

“A prized 6’8 220+ lb lead guard prospect who has the skill set and physical gifts to double as a matchup nightmare for smaller guards, while also being able to match up well with the bigger wings and ‘point forwards' the NBA has to offer.”

Note: ESPN lists Cunningham at 6-foot-6 inches.

“Has shown throughout his amateur career that he has no issue using his size to his advantage, whether its simply by overpowering guards on his forays to the hoop with his strong frame, getting to his spots and rising up above defenders to score, not being shy about mixing it up with front line players in the paint, or being able to see over the top of the defense and creating different angles or make cross court dimes … An unselfish player who can make timely passes on the move, his 3.5 apg as a Fr. doesn’t speak to his willingness or ability as a playmaker.”

Meanwhile, here is Harper's report:

“Harper is a 6’6 210 PG/SG with good length (reportedly has a 6’10 wingspan), a prototype ‘big guard' frame and strength, as well as smooth athletic ability on the perimeter … Displays high quality body control and footwork … Southpaw with a really high skill level; has good shot-creation ability and shows the excellent ball-handling skills needed to pressure defense and give himself space to operate.”

“Makes good use of head fakes and misdirection moves when looking to attack the defense, which allows him to draw fouls at a solid rate … Handles, passes, and scores with both hands comfortably, and leaves defenders at his mercy with his ability to score the ball at all 3 levels.”

Harper's report emphasized his smoothness, while Cunningham's centered on his strength. However, both players were considered versatile and smart with the basketball as freshmen, and Harper's profile compared him to Cunningham.

The latter star just finished his fourth campaign with the Detroit Pistons and led them to their first playoff appearance since 2019. The 23-year-old was seventh in the NBA with 26.1 points per game in the regular season and was ninth with 9.1 assists.

Harper might not follow the same career arc as Cunningham, but the comparison gives insight into how Washington could fare with him leading the roster over the next few years.