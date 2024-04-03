The NC State basketball team is on a remarkable run right now, and because of it, Wolfpack big man DJ Burns has become a fan-favorite across the nation. Burns has helped lead his team to nine straight wins going back to the ACC Tournament. NC State was 17-14 after the regular season and it looked like their season would come to an end in the ACC Tourney. They ended up winning the whole thing, and now, they have made it all the way to the Final Four.
As a college basketball star, DJ Burns obviously wants to make it to the NBA when his NC State basketball playing days are over. However, this past week, there have been some rumors that there are NFL teams reportedly interested in Burns. He has the size to play in the NFL, but Burns is focused on basketball.
“I think that this comes along with the team being trending right now, you know they always find something to talk about and that just happened to be one of the topics,” DJ Burns said during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.
Burns was asked if he plans on playing in the NBA, and his answer was yes. He was also asked if he would consider football if basketball doesn't pan out, but Burns doesn't really seem to have that on his mind.
“I'd probably explore some other options with basketball before all of that,” Burns said. “But I'm not a closed minded person.”
It's unclear where these rumors started stemming from, and Burns was asked if he had actually heard anything from any NFL teams. He said he hasn't.
“No sir,” Burns replied. “Not to me directly.”
Maybe football will eventually find its way into Burns' life, but for now, his focus is 100% on basketball, and he seems to have a very bright future with it.
DJ Burns has led NC State basketball to the Final Four
Burns has been an integral part to the run that NC State is currently on. He has been in double figures in eight out of nine games dating back to the ACC Tournament, and he has stepped up big time when going up against some of the best bigs in the country. The Wolfpack have had to take down Duke twice and North Carolina once on this run, and he has been matched up against some great talent in those games. Burns has come to play every time.
Against Kyle Filipowski and Duke, Burns scored 10 in the ACC Tournament and 29 this past weekend in the Elite 8. He also added 20 points in the ACC title game against Armando Bacot and North Carolina. DJ Burns has been phenomenal, and his next matchup will be his toughest test yet.
When discussing the best bigs in college basketball, the name that comes up the most is Zach Edey of Purdue. Burns has been incredible in March, but Edey is the best of the best, and Burns will have his hands full with him on Saturday. These are two outstanding players that have done a great job leading their team to the Final Four. We are going to see a terrific matchup.