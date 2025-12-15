Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Julius Randle has led an NBA career filled with peaks and valleys. His perspective could be a major factor as the Timberwolves look to get over the hump and reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

In a recent interview with The Escapist Magazine, Randle spoke about how maturity and consistency could be crucial.

“I just think consistency, maturity for us — we know we have all the talent in the world,” Randle told D.J. Siddiqi in an exclusive interview. “We’re also a team that loves to play big games, but every game is not a big game. We’ve got to have the right habits and maturity and approach and professionalism every single game.”

The Timberwolves are 17-9 on the season, and Randle has been a key part of the squad’s production. The 31-year-old has averaged 23.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting roughly 50 percent from the field and around 35 percent from distance.

With talents such as Randle and Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves figure to be a dangerous playoff team. But avoiding attrition may be one the biggest factors as the campaign heats up.

“You get 25 games into the season like we are, you’re wearing down, you’re breaking down, you’re flying everywhere,” said Randle. “You’re getting in at two o’clock in the morning. You’re playing back-to-backs. It’s a mental grind. All of that different type of stuff that you can’t really simulate.

“It’s tough, but the teams that power through it and continue to do the right things, continue to have the right approach to consistent habits, continue to play the right way and make the right plays, those are the teams that you see in the end, when it’s Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals or Game 7 of the NBA Finals.”

Randle has been to the postseason three times through his time in the league, but has yet to win a championship. After reaching the Western Conference finals in 2025, that could change as soon as this season, but Minnesota will have to construct winning habits through the course of a grueling 82-game slate before dreaming about playoff outcomes.

“The teams that build those habits when they fight through those things, they do the right things when adversity hits, or whatever it is, those are the teams that come out on top,” said Randle of championship teams. “That’s the battle that we’re fighting right now. Every team is fighting the same battle. The teams that do it the right way are usually the teams that hold the trophy.”