The Los Angeles Dodgers have an opportunity to bring back one of their greatest homegrown talents, Corey Seager, in a blockbuster trade proposal that could reinvigorate their championship window. While Seager remains under contract with the Texas Rangers through 2031, a strategic trade package featuring a proven major league player and two elite prospects could convince the Rangers to part with their superstar shortstop. The Dodgers have the assets necessary to execute this reunion and strengthen their roster for another World Series run.

The perfect trade package would need to balance the Dodgers' immediate championship aspirations with their impressive farm system depth. Seager's tenure in Los Angeles helped the franchise capture World Series championships, and his reunion would provide championship-contending legitimacy while addressing the aging shortstop situation. This proposal centers on talent that fits the Rangers' timeline and organizational needs without gutting the Dodgers' core or future prospects.

The Trade Package for Corey Seager

Rangers Receive:

OF Andy Pages

OF Josue De Paula

3B Emil Morales

Dodgers Receive:

SS Corey Seager

This trade framework provides substantial value without overextending the Dodgers' roster flexibility. Pages represents a proven, young outfielder in his prime years with legitimate power and defensive potential. His performance in the 2025 World Series proved his mettle on baseball's biggest stage, making him a cornerstone piece for the Rangers' rebuild. De Paula and Morales represent two of the most talented prospects in the Dodgers system, offering the Rangers immediate organizational depth and upside.

Josue De Paula has drawn comparisons to elite outfielders due to his offensive profile and athleticism. Emil Morales, though young, demonstrated extraordinary offensive production in his professional debut and possesses shortstop capabilities that could develop into a long-term solution for Texas. Together, these three assets address multiple roster needs while providing Texas with a diversified return centered on youth and potential.

The Dodgers would absorb Seager's remaining contract obligations, which continues through 2031. While the financial commitment is substantial, Los Angeles' payroll capacity makes this manageable. Acquiring Seager would reunite the shortstop with teammates Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, creating one of baseball's most formidable offensive cores. The middle infield would provide stability and championship experience that complements the Dodgers' existing depth at premium positions.

Why This Trade Works for Both Teams

For the Rangers, this proposal accelerates their rebuilding timeline by acquiring a major league proven talent in Pages and two prospects with exceptional developmental potential. The organization would gain flexibility while improving their minor league infrastructure. For the Dodgers, this represents a calculated investment in their championship window, addressing a critical position upgrade without depleting their overall organizational depth or future competitiveness. The reunion with Seager positions Los Angeles as an undisputed favorite in the National League West and nationwide.