The Atlanta Braves have quietly built one of baseball's most talented rosters over the past few seasons, but adding elite shortstop production remains a critical need. Corey Seager represents exactly the type of championship-caliber talent that could elevate this team's championship window. While acquiring a player of Seager's caliber under his massive contract seems unrealistic on paper, a creative trade package centered on the right combination of major league talent and premium prospects could spark serious trade discussions.

The Rangers have invested $325 million in Seager through 2031, and his remaining contract makes him difficult to trade. However, if Texas is looking to reshape its roster or free up payroll, the Braves can construct a compelling offer that combines one proven major league contributor with two of their most promising young arms. This would give the Rangers legitimate major league production immediately while also securing future assets to build around.

The Trade Package for Corey Seager

Rangers Receive:

3B Austin Riley

LHP Cam Caminiti

RHP JR Ritchie

Braves Receive:

SS Corey Seager

Why This Makes Sense for Both Sides

The foundation of this proposal centers on Austin Riley, the Braves' most tradeable premium asset who isn't part of their immovable core. Riley carries a $22 million annual salary through 2032, which provides the Rangers with established star power at third base. While Riley is locked into a massive long-term deal, he's still a legitimate power threat with Gold Glove-caliber defense. The Rangers would immediately slot him into their infield without sacrificing financial flexibility for future moves.

Pairing Riley with Cam Caminiti and JR Ritchie gives Texas two legitimate lottery tickets from one of baseball's deepest prospect systems. Caminiti is a 19-year-old left-handed pitcher with elite athleticism and control tools that project him as a potential frontline starter. Ritchie, just 22 years old, is a right-handed pitcher with Cy Young potential who's rapidly progressing through the minors. Both prospects represent the foundation for Texas to rebuild around while maintaining instant gratification with Riley's production.

The Braves would sacrifice present-day production at the hot corner, but they'd immediately upgrade their most problematic position. Their infield would feature Seager's elite defense and consistent 25-plus home run power anchoring the shortstop position. Michael Harris II, Jurickson Profar, and Matt Olson would form the nucleus of their lineup with Seager protecting the batting order. This addresses the biggest weakness that has plagued Atlanta during their recent playoff droughts.

Trading both Caminiti and Ritchie hurts from a prospect depth perspective, but it's the cost of acquiring a perennial All-Star entering his age-35 season with championship pedigree. The Rangers maintain salary relief while gaining immediate major league impact and securing their farm system's future