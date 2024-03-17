North Carolina State basketball accomplished an incredible feat, and fans are truly in awe. The Wolfpack made the NCAA tournament on Saturday, after completing a five-day run in the ACC tournament that resulted in five consecutive victories.
🎟️ NC State. Five wins in five days. Unreal.
Tuesday: 94-85 over Louisville
Wednesday: 83-65 over Syracuse
Thursday: 74-69 over Duke
Friday: 73-65 in OT over Virginia
Saturday: 84-76 over North Carolina
This shot last night will go down as even more special than it already was: pic.twitter.com/qwcLNyvLt4
— Lukas Harkins (@hardwiredsports) March 17, 2024
The Wolfpack won the ACC tournament on Saturday over no.1 seed North Carolina. It was the first time since Jim Valvano's 1987 team that the Wolfpack took the conference tournament title. It was also the first time such a feat had been done in the ACC tourney.
FIVE WINS IN FIVE DAYS‼️
10-seed NC State upsets UNC to complete a stunning run to its first ACC tourney title since 1987 😱 pic.twitter.com/ORIBuUbWDl
— ESPN (@espn) March 17, 2024
North Carolina State entered the conference tournament as the no.10 seed, with little chance to make March Madness unless the school made a deep run. That's just what happened. The Wolfpack defeated Louisville, Syracuse, Duke, Virginia and North Carolina. It was a tournament run that hadn't been seen since Kemba Walker took the UConn basketball team on his back to win the Big East Tournament in 2011. That team went on to win a national championship.
History.
For the first time in 37 years, the North Carolina State Wolfpack are ACC Champions in Men’s Basketball.
NC State wins 5 games in 5 days, the first team in ACC tournament history to ever do it. With the win over UNC, State advances to the NCAA Tournament.
— Keenan Willard (@KeenanNBC5) March 17, 2024
North Carolina State basketball now waits to see where it is playing in March Madness. The victory almost assuredly dooms a bubble team, as the Wolfpack most likely are stealing a bid from another school that was on the edge of the tournament.
The Wolfpack used strong shooting to push past North Carolina in Saturday's conference championship game. DJ Horne and DJ Burns combined for 49 points for the Wolfpack, who defeated North Carolina by a score of 84-76.
North Carolina State basketball now sits at 22-14 following the ACC tournament championship. The NCAA tournament Selection Show is on Sunday.