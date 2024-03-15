The Duke basketball program took on the NC State Wolfpack in the second round of the ACC Tournament Thursday night. The Wolfpack stunningly beat Kyle Filipowski and the Blue Devils 74-69. Now, social media is going crazy over the upset.
Social media is in shambles over Duke basketball's loss to NC State
The Wolf Pack ended Duke's ACC tournament run early after an outstanding team effort. NC State had five players score in the double digits. In addition, the team shot a red-hot 43.8% on three-pointers and held the Blue Devils to 25.0%.
Here are some notable social media reactions amid the madness:
NC STATE KNOCKS NO. 11 DUKE OUT OF THE ACC TOURNAMENT 🫣
The Wolfpack hang on to advance to the semifinals 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/FjKtANq73m
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 15, 2024
UNC fans watching Duke get upset pic.twitter.com/Ukn9zSPh0O
— Splash Sports (@splashsports_) March 15, 2024
The Duke Blue Devils Loses to NC State in the quarterfinal. pic.twitter.com/fRhUcrQX6Y
— Ben (@BenSwag__) March 15, 2024
Star center Kyle Filipowski scored 28 points and pulled down 14 boards, but it was not enough to help Duke secure the win. The sophomore has been instrumental in the Blue Devils' attack averaging 16.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. His run will not be over if Duke makes the NCAA Tournament.
Filipowski is not the only Blue Devil disappointed by Thursday night's outcome. Senior Jeremy Roach had a cold night, amassing five points, four assists, and two rebounds. He has contributed season averages of 14.3 points and 3.1 assists per contest.
Duke has had a rough few weeks. On Feb. 24th, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons upset the Blue Devils 83-79. Then, the team lost to Blue Blood stateside rival North Carolina on March 9th. Things look bleak, but the Blue Devils will not give up on their March Madness aspirations.
Where does this leave Duke for the NCAA Tournament?
Despite their cold streak, Duke still has a strong chance of making the NCAA Tournament. The squad entered the ACC Tournament as the No. 2 seed and only has eight losses on the season. Hopefully, the committee will give the Blue Devils a chance to make a run for a national title.
If Duke cleans some things up on both sides of the ball, they can redeem themselves and be on the winning side of March Madness.