Former Oregon Ducks center Kel’el Ware has transferred to the Indiana Hoosiers, according to Travis Branham of 247 Sports.

A former McDonald’s All-American and the second-ranked prospect in the transfer portal, the writing may have already been on the wall when he visited the Bloomington campus on Thursday and cancelled his trip to Alabama soon after.

The Hoosiers, who will missing a major frontcourt piece in projected first-round pick Trayce Jackson-Davis, will undoubtedly improve with the addition of the 7-foot pivot.

BREAKING: Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware, the No. 2 overall prospect in the portal and former McDonald’s All American, will play for the Indiana Hoosiers next season, he tells @247SportsPortal. Story: https://t.co/UIlMLzeUwr pic.twitter.com/Fcx3w0uGP9 — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 10, 2023

For that matter, Ware likely could have been a first-round selection in the 2023 NBA Draft himself.

However, after averaging 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game on 45.7 percent shooting from three and 27.3 percent from 3, it’s hard to argue against Ware opting to return to college and transferring to a program that may need him more than Oregon.

The Ducks, who signed five-star recruit Kwame Evans Jr., could have one of the best young teams in the country next season. Especially if they add four-star guard Bronny James to a group that includes fellow four-star recruit Jackson Shelstad and five-star recruit Mookie Cook.

Simply put, Ware may not have been featured as much as he wanted to be next season despite being a former five-star recruit himself.

A player that can score inside and out, Kel’el Ware also has the ability to make a positive impact defensively, altering shots around the rim.

While he isn’t quite Jaren Jackson Jr. as a prospect, the Memphis Grizzlies first-time All-Star is a solid comparison for the 18-year-old.