The 2022-23 college basketball season has officially come to an end. After weeks of thrilling March Madness games, the UConn Huskies claimed their fifth national championship in school history with a 76-59 win over the San Diego State Aztecs, capping off a dominant tournament run. Now, the offseason is in full effect for every team in the country. One standout player who is set to hit the transfer portal is Oregon’s Kel’el Ware.

Many star players entered the portal even before the tournament ended, and now that it’s over, more and more players will likely follow suit. Of all the players in the portal, though, Ware may be the best one.

Just by looking at the stats, though, it may not seem like Ware is all that. He played in 34 games for the Ducks this season, but only started four of them and averaged just 15.4 minutes per game. He didn’t exactly light up the stat sheet either, averaging just 6.7 points and four rebounds per game.

However, what makes Ware special is his sky-high potential. The 7-foot center was one of the elite high school recruits in the 2022 class, coming in as the seventh-best overall player in 247Sports’ rankings. That talent is still alive and kicking, and Ware could become a national star in the right situation.

So, this begs the question, what are some of those “right situations?” Without further ado, here are three of the best transfer portal destinations for Kel’el Ware.

3. TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Basketball has had a bit of success as of late. The Horned Frogs have made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years, and have advanced to the second round both times. Although they lost there both times, those losses were by a combined eight points and came against much higher-seeded teams. Remember that Horned Frogs were a top-15 team early in the season, so there’s a ton of potential with this team.

If not for an untimely loss of a key player, TCU may have gone even further in the tournament. The player in question was center Eddie Lampkin Jr., who left the team before the Big 12 Tournament after accusing head coach Jamie Dixon of abuse. His loss came back to bite the Horned Frogs, as Gonzaga exploited his absence in the NCAA Tournament.

This loss still leaves TCU with a glaring hole at center, and Ware could be a quick fix. While he and Lampkin posted similar stats this season, his ceiling is higher and he’s a couple of years younger.

2. Missouri Tigers

Missouri is another team fresh off a strong season, finishing with an impressive 25-10 record in the brutal SEC. The Tigers also made it into the tournament, knocking off Utah State before falling to Princeton. If they can build on this season, then the Tigers could be a team to watch next season.

Missouri could be a great fit for Ware based on the current roster. The Tigers were lacking in size this season, with the only player above 6-foot-10 being Mohammed Diarra, who just entered the portal in March. What the Tigers do have is transfers, and a lot of them. Nine players on Mizzou’s roster this season transferred from another NCAA school, with two more transferring from junior college.

The caveat there is that most of those players came from smaller schools, and weren’t can’t-miss prospects out of high school. If those players can find success at Mizzou, then the sky is the limit for Kel’el Ware.

1. Arkansas Razorbacks

The reason why the Razorbacks tops this list is very simple, they’re Ware’s hometown team, at least among those in power conferences. Ware hails from North Little Rock, Arkansas, and played at North Little Rock High School alongside current Razorback Nick Smith Jr., the top high school recruit in the 2022 class. Smith did declare for the NBA Draft last week, so a reunion with him and Ware isn’t in the cards. However, the hometown allure should still hold strong.

It helps that Arkansas is a consistently strong team, appearing in three straight tournaments and five of the last six. The Razorbacks had a solid run to the Sweet 16 this year, defeating Illinois and top-seeded Kansas before falling to eventual-champion UConn.

Like SEC rival Missouri, Arkansas has also had a good track record of attracting transfers. Six players on this year’s roster were transfers, hailing from a mix of big and small schools. Eric Musselman could help Ware reach his full potential, and the Razorbacks being his hometown team is a great bonus.