It's safe to say that NCAA basketball is still the best way to carve a path towards the NBA. While more and more international players are getting drafted from their respective professional leagues, building your stock through college basketball is still a great way to become NBA ready. Here are the 10 colleges that have produced the most NBA players and where they rank.

10. Notre Dame – 63

Notre Dame's Pat Connaughton (24) comes dunk from a late-game dunk next to Duke's Jabari Parker (1) during the mens basketball game between Notre Dame and Duke on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2014, inside the Purcell Pavilion at Notre Dame.
Notre Dame has been in the NCAA Tournament for 37 years with only one Final Four appearance. However, they are one of the best colleges in producing the most NBA talent with 63 total players that played in the NBA. In fact, guys like Bill Laimbeer and Adrian Dantley used to star for the Irish. Today, three former Fighting Irish continue the tradition with NBA champion Pat Connaughton as the most notable alumni. Other former Notre Dame players in the NBA include Blake Wesley and Matt Ryan.

9. Louisville – 64

Louisville Cardinals guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives against Duke Blue Devils guard Matt Jones (13) during the first half of an ACC Conference Tournament game at Barclays Center.
The Louisville Cardinals have usually been a solid contender in the NCAA, having won three national titles. In addition to this, the Cardinals have also produced several NBA-caliber talent with 64 players making the NBA jump. The best player to come out of Louisville has to be former rookie NBA MVP Wes Unseld. Currently, the Cardinals are represented by Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.

8. Michigan – 67

Ray Jackson, Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Jalen Rose and Jimmy King. The Fab Five
There's no question that the University of Michigan has no shortage of college basketball history, having produced the iconic Fab Five of Hall of Famer Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson. Four made the leap into the NBA.

The Wolverines have also won one NCAA title and had 67 players who graduated to the NBA. In addition to this, it doesn't come as a surprise that there are still a handful of former Michigan basketball players in the league, headlined by NBA champion Jordan Poole, Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, and Orlando Magic rising star Franz Wagner.

7. Arizona – 68

Arizona Wildcats forward Deandre Ayton (13) shoots in the second half against the Buffalo Bulls during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Taco Bell Arena.
Another university that is no stranger to winning an NCAA champion is the University of Arizona. The Wildcats also possess a solid basketball program that has produced 68 NBA players. In fact, notable players in the league today from Arizona include Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, and Los Angeles Lakers acquisition DeAndre Ayton, who was selected first overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

6. Indiana – 71

Indiana Hoosiers forward OG Anunoby (3) dunks the ball and is fouled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Eugene Omoruyi (11) in the first half of the game at Assembly Hall.
The Indiana Hoosiers have to be one of the most decorated schools in NCAA basketball history. The program has won a total of five national championships while producing Hall of Famers like Isiah Thomas, Walt Bellamy, and Slick Leonard. Currently, OG Anunoby has to be the best player from Indiana.

5. Kansas – 87

Kansas Jayhawks center Joel Embiid (21) shoots the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas won 83-75.
The Kansas Jayhawks are another college basketball team that proudly has a winning tradition, earning four national championships in its history. As a result, it doesn't come as a surprise that they're also top-five as a hot bed of NBA talent. In fact, former Jayhawks that continue to make a mark in the league include All-Star Andrew Wiggins, the Morris twins, and of course, 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

4. Duke – 102

Sweat flies through the air as Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) saves a ball from going out of bounds against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
There's not a lot of schools that have made an imprint on college basketball quite like Duke University. Throughout the years, Duke basketball have won five national titles and produced several notable lottery picks that continue to make an impact in the league today. These elite players include the Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving, Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram, and the Magic's Paolo Banchero.

3. North Carolina – 103

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Walker Kessler (13) looks to pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the quarterfinal round of the 2021 ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. The North Carolina Tar Heels won 81-73.
Another hot-bed of NBA prospects is North Carolina basketball. UNC has undoubtedly a winning culture with six NCAA titles. Danny Green certainly took the winning tradition of the Tar Heels to the NBA level, having won three NBA titles with different teams. To this day, UNC continues to produce NBA-ready talents like Jazz center Walker Kessler, NBA champion Harrison Barnes, and Day' Ron Sharpe of the Brooklyn Nets.

2. UCLA – 106

Former UCLA Bruins player Russell Westbrook speaks during halftime to spectators at Pauley Pavilion. Westbrook was recognized for his recent donation for the basketball practice facility under construction at UCLA.
With 11 national title banners hung up in the rafters, the UCLA Bruins have the most national titles in men's NCAA basketball history. The Bruins certainly have a surplus of basketball talent, producing none other than the former NBA's all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. UCLA basketball has also developed All-Star caliber players such as 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, Zach LaVine, and two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday.

1. Kentucky – 137

Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) controls the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half in the semifinals of the South regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Philips Arena.
But among the colleges in the U.S., not a single one can match the overall NBA players that the University of Kentucky basketball has produced with 137.  The eight-time national champions continues to supply the NBA with elite players. In fact, the reigning MVP and NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was developed here. Other notable standouts include Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Jamal Murray, Julius Randle, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

