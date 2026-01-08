The biggest free agent in the NFL coaching market is hitting the pause button, but only for a few days. After his shocking dismissal from the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, John Harbaugh is taking a moment to breathe.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Super Bowl-winning coach isn't expected to conduct any formal interviews for head coaching vacancies until next week.

For teams salivating at the chance to hire one of the league's most consistent winners, the wait might feel like an eternity. Harbaugh's exit from Baltimore after 18 seasons sent shockwaves through the league. Despite a disappointing 8-9 campaign in 2025 that ended with a heartbreaking missed field goal against the Steelers, his résumé is practically bulletproof.

We’re talking about a guy who led the Ravens to 12 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl XLVII victory. You don't see that kind of pedigree hit the open market often.

The demand is already through the roof. Schefter reported that Harbaugh's agent fielded calls from seven different teams within the first 45 minutes of the news breaking. While the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are rumored to be heavy suitors, they'll have to hold their horses for now.

His brother, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, isn't worried about John's unemployment status. “He'll be a head coach next year,” Jim told reporters on Wednesday, adding a little sibling rivalry to the mix by saying he “just hopes it's in the NFC.”

For now, the 63-year-old coach is letting the dust settle on a Hall of Fame-caliber tenure in Baltimore. But come next week, expect the John Harbaugh sweepstakes to officially kick into high gear.