Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice found himself in the middle of a controversy yet again after he was accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend.

The allegation was posted on Instagram on Wednesday, with the supposed victim, Dacoda Nichole, claiming that she has been “through too much in a span of eight years.” She also posted multiple photos showing her physical injuries.

Upon learning the issue, the Chiefs released an initial statement, as shared by NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League. We have no further comment at this time,” said the team.

#Chiefs statement on WR Rashee Rice: "The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League. We have no further comment at this time." pic.twitter.com/dyjmdUsSFo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2026

It has been a tumultuous year for the 25-year-old Rice. He was suspended for the first six games of the season due to his criminal convictions stemming from a hit-and-run incident in Dallas in 2024. He also missed several games due to concussion symptoms.

In eight games, he finished with 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns.

The Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015 after spiraling to a 6-11 record.

While Rice is one of the talented players in the league, off-field matters have hounded him. Last year, he was investigated by police officers in Dallas for allegedly punching a photographer at a downtown club.

With the Chiefs deciding to part ways with wide receivers coach Connor Embree following their dismal campaign, it won't be a surprise if they also move on from Rice and retool their receving corps.