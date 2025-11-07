The Alabama Crimson Tide and St. John's Red Storm meet for a highly anticipated non-conference matchup at Madison Square Garden. These two squads have proven to be one of the better teams in the country, and many thought that St. John's would make a run for the title last season with Rick Pitino at the helm.

St. John's is ranked 5th and could see themselves move into the top four next week with a win over Alabama. The Red Storm defeated Quinnipac in their opener. The Crimson Tide are currently 15th in the country with a win over North Dakota to begin the season.

Alabama did not have two crucial talents on the floor in the game against North Dakota. Neither Aden Holloway nor Latrell Wrightsell Jr. played in the opener, but they are expected to play in this game, according to head coach Nate Oats.

Holloway averaged 11.4 points per game last season. He shot 46.5% from the floor, so he is a proven threat offensively. Holloway scored 20+ points three times last season, including 23 in the win over BYU in the Sweet Sixteen.

Senior Latrell Wrightsell Jr. averaged 11.5 points per game last season and shot 50% from the floor. Much like Holloway, Wrightsell proved to be a key scorer for the Crimson Tide last season when healthy. He was needed time and time again early on in the season. However, in the Players Era Tournament loss to Oregon, he injured himself and would later require season-ending surgery.

Alabama will have a big boost with these two players on the floor tomorrow, playing a road game at MSG. St. John's is going to be a top 10 team once again this season. Alabama has a chance to put a stamp on its resume with a big win early tomorrow.