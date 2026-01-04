The Duke basketball team survived a scare on Saturday, by narrowly defeating Florida State on the road. Following the game, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer praised his conference, the ACC, and the teams in it.

“The ACC is a totally different league than it was last year. I think that was clear early on in the non-conference,” Scheyer said, per the Raleigh News and Observer.

Duke won a close but high-scoring game Saturday, 91-87. The Blue Devils improved to 13-1 overall on the season.

“I thought our guys made some really great plays,” Scheyer said. “Winning on the road in the ACC is not an easy thing to do, and I’m just proud of our team for figuring it out.”

Duke and Florida State both shot 53 percent from the field on Saturday. The Blue Devils were able to shoot 92 percent from the free throw line, which ultimately helped lift the team.

“The way they (Noles) play, stylistically, they can be in every game,” Scheyer said. “I think you’ll see a lot of close games.”

Florida State fell to 7-8 on the season, following the loss.

Duke basketball is hoping for another Final Four appearance

Duke is in rebuild mode this season, but the team's current record doesn't reflect that. The Blue Devils lost a lot of talent from last year's Final Four team, including star forward Cooper Flagg.

Helping to lead the way this season is freshman Cameron Boozer, the son of Carlos Boozer. Cameron Boozer is considered by many to be a lottery pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft. Boozer poured in 17 points for Duke against Florida State. He also added nine assists in the game.

Duke next plays Louisville on Tuesday. The Blue Devils are now 2-0 in the ACC this campaign.