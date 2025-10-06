Back during the summer, the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Nate Oats received good news when standout freshman guard Labaron Philon withdrew from the NBA Draft and opted to return to the program for his sophomore year. With Philon back in the fold, Alabama is awaiting word on another big piece of the puzzle in Latrell Wrightsell Jr. who is continuing his injury recovery process.

Latrell Wrightsell suffered an ACL injury last season, but has been on a load management plan while participating in some live work for Alabama, as per Nick Kelly of AL.com. The update seems to be on pace with the summer update when the expectation was Wrightsell would be ready close to the start of the season. He received a medical redshirt from the NCAA granting him another year of eligibility.

Wrightsell was limited to only eight games last season, his second with the Crimson Tide, after transferring from Cal State Fullerton after the 2022-23 season. In the games he played, he was averaging 11.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 42.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Wrightsell is not the only absence Oats and Alabama are dealing with as the start of the 2025-26 season approaches. Jalil Bethea suffered an injury during practice last month and is expected to be sidelined for the start of the season. Bethea was the Crimson Tide’s prized offseason transfer after a so-so freshman season at Miami.

This upcoming season will be Oats’ seventh at the helm as head coach. He took over the program ahead of the 2019-20 season, leading Alabama to a 16-15 record in year one. Over the past six years, Oats has compiled an overall record of 145-63 and has led the Crimson Tide to five NCAA Tournament appearances including one Final Four, two Elite Eights and four Sweet 16s. This past season, Alabama reached the Elite Eight only to fall to Duke.