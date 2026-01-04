USC women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb did not mince words after her team’s loss to UCLA on Saturday night, calling the performance “embarrassing” following an 80-46 defeat at Pauley Pavilion.

“Obviously, this is not where our team wants to be in a game like this,” Gottlieb said, as reported by Charlotte Gibson of ESPN. “I think our team feels it, you know, everything from disappointment to embarrassment. But we own it, and they were a better team today. They were better by a lot. … We'll get back to work and take it on the chin.”

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Trojans, who fell to 10-4 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play. Gottlieb, now in her fifth season at USC, said the Trojans knew they were facing a “really good team.”

“Our intention is to not lose any time we come,” she said. “What we can learn, we can also be very honest and say this is an embarrassing loss. We didn't compete well.”

No. 4 UCLA won its eighth straight game behind 18 points and 12 rebounds from Lauren Betts, improving to 14-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play.

USC was led by Kara Dunn’s 11 points, while freshman Jazzy Davidson scored 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting, per Beth Harris of the Associated Press. The Trojans were without JuJu Watkins, who is sidelined for the season with a torn ACL.

After a 16-all tie following the first quarter, UCLA took control in the second. The Bruins dominated the paint and controlled the boards.

USC hosts Oregon on Tuesday while UCLA plays Nebraska away on Jan. 11.