The Arkansas basketball team picked up a big SEC conference win over Tennessee Saturday. Arkansas took down the Volunteers by a 86-75 score. Following the game, Razorbacks head coach John Calipari opened up about his feelings on the victory.

“Let me say this, with Tennessee, they are really good. They ain’t losing many just so you know. And you know what I’m so happy about? We don’t have to play them again,” Calipari said, per Rocky Top Insider. “And if we play them again, it’s going to be in the conference tournament. We’re done with them. Let other people deal with that. Physically inside, the way they rebound, their guard play. They’re really good.”

Arkansas improved to 11-3 on the season following the win. The Razorbacks are now 1-0 in the SEC this season.

Arkansas basketball hopes to return to the NCAA tournament

Calipari is in his second season at Arkansas. He arrived after spending many years as head coach at Kentucky, where he won a national championship.

While Arkansas has posted three losses, the Razorbacks have already defeated some strong teams. The squad has wins over Texas Tech and Louisville this season.

Calipari has made waves in recent days by going on an epic rant about the state of college basketball. He passionately and angrily pleaded with the NCAA in a postgame press conference, to change the game's eligibility rules. Time will tell if Calipari's plea forces some change in NCAA basketball.

Arkansas next plays at Ole Miss on Wednesday. The Razorbacks have now won back-to-back games.