Alabama head coach Nate Oats still does not want former professional players in college basketball, even after his team's controversial signing of center Charles Bediako. The move received even more criticism, given Oats' previous comments about Baylor signing James Nnaji, which he still stands by.

When Baylor signed Nnaji, Oats openly opposed the move, citing his distaste for ex-professionals taking opportunities away from young, domestic talent. He still stands by that, but he does not see any difference in former EuroLeague players playing college basketball and Alabama having Bediako.

“I didn't say that [I was against Nnaji] — I said I was opposed to all the pros coming in, not just the Baylor kid,” Oats said after Alabama's loss to Florida. “I do [still feel the same way]. What we have now is Americans at 18, 19 coming out of high school, having to compete with 23-year-old freshmen from Europe. The Nnaji kid was one of them. It wasn't just him; it was all of them.

“You can't play four years of professional basketball and then come over here. Eighteen, 19-year-old high school seniors are competing with them for scholarships. That was my statement. But I also said if everyone else has the opportunity to sign these European pros at 22 or 23 with four years of eligibility, then I don't know what the difference is with Bediako, other than Bediako is a domestic kid that went to school first… So just because the European guys don't go to college, they're professionals. The other thing I look at— go look at how many current NBA free agents are playing in college basketball right now.”

Alabama falls to 1-2 with Charles Bediako

The controversial signing has not helped Alabama thus far, as the Tide dropped to 1-2 with Bediako on the roster after a loss to Florida on Sunday. Bediako started his second consecutive game, but was unable to handle the physicality and size of Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu by himself.

Bediako posted a respectable six points, seven rebounds and four blocks in the loss, but he was overshadowed by Condon and Chinyelu. Condon led Florida with 25 points while adding seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks, while Chinyelu owned the paint, recording 14 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks.

Bediako was the subject of the most viral moment of the game when Gators fans berated him with “G League drop-out” chants as he attempted a pair of free throws.