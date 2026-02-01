Florida is current Facing Alabama in an SEC clash. Part of the game is Charles Bediako playing for Alabama. Bediako was recently ruled eligible to play for Alabama, despite playing in the G League the past two years. As he played in the game, Florida fans made sure Bediako heard it in their game.

Florida fans were chanting “G League dropout” as Bediako took free throws in the first half of the game accoring to Nick Kelly of AL.com.

Bediako played at Alabama from 2021 through 2023. starting 67 games over three seasons. He was a solid player and decided to take his talents to the NBA. Still, he went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and signed with the San Antonio Spurs. He played in the Summer League and wouldmove to a two-way contract. He has since spenttime with the Austin Spurs, Grand Rapids Gold, and Motor City Cruise of the NBA G League.

He is playing for Alabama under a temporary restraining order, and could be ruled ineligible in the future.

Article Continues Below

“This matter came before the Court for a virtual status conference on request of the parties due to Taylor Askew, attorney for the Defendant NCAA, located in Tennessee, being unable to attend the hearing set tomorrow because of the weather issues affecting the area in which he resides,” Roberts said in a court document, per The Tuscaloosa Patch's Ryan Phillips.

Bediako made the start of Alabama agaisnt Florida, but has not made a massive impact. He has four points and five rebounds with 15 minutes left in the second half.

Florida currently leads Alabama 58-36 with 15 minutes left to go in the game.